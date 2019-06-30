 [Skip to Content]Privacy Policy
" To animals born in captivity and fated to be ignored and abused, I've dedicated this organization." - Bobbi Brink, Founder
  • Lions Tigers and Bears, California
    Join our Pride
    Become a Member ofLions Tigers & Bears

    Membership is a great way to give back to the animals. Become a member and take a stand.

    Learn More
  • Lions Tigers and Bears, California
    BIGGEST FUNDRAISER OF THE YEARGUEST HOST WHITNEY CUMMINGS

    Join us Saturday, May 18th from 2 pm to 6 pm for an exciting afternoon! Delicious food, incredible auction items, and spectacular entertainment. All proceeds benefit rescued animals. Buy your tickets today!

    Learn More
Become a Volunteer
Become a Volunteer
One of the best ways to give back to the animals.
View Details
Schedule your visit
Scheduleyour visit
Go behind the scenes for amazing animal experiences.
View Details
donate us now!
donate now!
Your support gives the animals a forever home.
View Details

An exotic animal sanctuary and educational facility in Alpine, CA

Situated on 93 acres outside of Alpine, California, on the edge of the Cleveland National Forest, Lions Tigers & Bears is an animal sanctuary for rescued big cats, bears and other exotic animals in beautiful San Diego County. Nestled in a scenic landscape of majestic oak trees, meadows, and rolling hills, our sanctuary offers an idyllic, natural habitat for more than 60 animals who have been neglected and abused in captivity across the country.
 
The ranch provides a peaceful refuge for the animals to live with dignity in a safe, nurturing environment, where they can run, play, swim and enjoy fresh air. Your membership, sponsorship, and support mean the world to us and ensure the animals get a second chance at a better tomorrow.
 

Celebrate in the Natural Beauty of the Ranch

Gather with family, friends and colleagues at Lions Tigers & Bears. Our animal sanctuary and ranch offer beautiful outdoor spaces, grassy lawns and meadows, and a covered pavilion surrounded by the animals who call Lions Tigers & Bears home.
 
The pristine landscape offers a natural canvas for designing the perfect wedding ceremony, reception, birthday party, corporate event, or team-building retreat. Celebrate and come together in a serene country setting with picturesque views that inspire romance, adventure and the spirit of awareness.
More +
Our Mission

Our Mission

Lions Tigers & Bears is dedicated to providing a safe haven to abused and abandoned exotic animals and to inspiring an educational forum to end the exotic animal trade. As a state and federally licensed 501(c)(3) non-profit, we are a NO KILL, NO BREED sanctuary that allows the animals in our care to live out their lives with dignity in a caring and safe environment.
Visit our rescued animals at Lions Tigers & Bears, California

Say Hello

Visit our rescued animals at Lions Tigers & Bears

Answer the call of the wild. Come meet our rescued exotic animals and big cats at our sanctuary in Alpine, CA. See the majestic lions, tigers, black bears, mountain lions, and more in their species-specific habitats, surrounded by oak trees, rolling hills and scenic landscapes on the edge of the Cleveland National Forest. 
View Details
spooky campover lions tigers and bears

Spooky Campover

A family-friendly camping experience!

Join us at the sanctuary for a wild and ghoulish night under the stars with the rescued animals of Lions Tigers & Bears. Our annual Spooky Campover is a family favorite and your opportunity to campout on the grass next to your favorite animal's habitat. RSVP Today!
Book Now
lyka lioness philippines lions tigers and bears

Lyka Needs YOUR Help

Our Rescue Team is preparing to depart...

Our Rescue Team is preparing to depart on a mission to the Philippines, to establish a firsthand account on Lyka's condition and how we may best help her - but first WE NEED YOUR HELP! The team will provide Lyka with a medical assessment, work on building strong relations with Zoo management, and visit several facilities that could provide the lioness with more suitable care. You can make this mission possible by donating today!
View Details
Get Social
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 05, 2019
Paws up🐾 if you want to spend the holiday #weekend poolside 🏊‍♀️ like rescued #grizzlies Albert
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 05, 2019
Paws up🐾 if you want to spend the holiday #weekend poolside 🏊‍♀️ like rescued grizzlies Albert🐻+ Cherry 🐻🍒
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 05, 2019
Paws up🐾 if you want to spend the holiday #weekend poolside 🏊‍♀️ like rescued grizzlies Albert🐻+ Cherry 🐻🍒
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 04, 2019
Happy 4th of July🇺🇸 + HBD Liberty! ⠀ Can you believe it's been 10 years today since this wild-born 🐻 cub was saved + became the very first rescued bear at LTB? ⠀ Come celebrate Liberty during the 10 a.m. visit tomorrow → Friday, July 5. Book online and watch Liberty enjoy some special birthday enrichment🎂 ⠀ There's still time to make a donation in honor of Liberty's birthday to fund the new culvert in the black bear habitat. Your donation at any level - $5, $10, $20 or more - will help make Liberty's bday✨ wish✨ come true!❤️♡💙 ⠀ What goodies do you think we should we put in Liberty's cake this year?🤔
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 04, 2019
Happy 4th of July🇺🇸 + HBD Liberty! Can you believe it's been 10 years today since this wild-born cub was saved + became the very first rescued bear at LTB? 🐻 Come celebrate Liberty during the 10 a.m. visit tomorrow → Friday, July 5. Book online and watch Liberty enjoy some very special birthday enrichment. https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/visit-us 🎂 What goodies should we put in Liberty's cake?🤔 🥳 There's still time to make a donation in honor of Liberty's birthday to fund the new culvert in the black bear habitat. Your donation at any level - $5, $10, $20 or more - will help make Liberty's bday✨ wish✨ come true!❤️♡💙
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 03, 2019
Are you looking for a way to put your time and talent to good use?!🦁🐯🐻 Join our amazing team of volunteers! Volunteers are the heart and soul of our work here at the sanctuary - providing essential help in so many areas - from checking-in visitors, to food prep, and even leading visits. ・・・ Do you know someone who might be interested in volunteering?😻Please tag them in the comments. Go to https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/volunteer-intern to learn more. ・・・⠀ And please help us thank🙌 all of the incredible volunteers - like Michele here - for everything they do to support the animals❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 03, 2019
Are you looking for a way to put your time + talent to good use?!🦁🐯🐻 Join our amazing team of volunteers. Volunteers are the heart and soul of our work here at the sanctuary, providing essential help in so many areas - from checking-in visitors, to food prep, and even leading visits. ⠀ Do you know someone who might be interested in volunteering?😻Please tag them in the comments. (Volunteer link in profile for more info) ⠀ And please help us thank🙌 all of the incredible volunteers - like Michele here - for everything they do to support the rescued animals❤️ ⠀ If you'd like to watch this entire video - it's on the Volunteer page of the LTB website at lionstigersandbears.org
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 03, 2019
Fly prevention tops our ✨Wish List✨ this Wednesday! Will you donate this Solitude IGR to protect our rescued horses and minis? 🐴Donating items from our Amazon Wish List - http://bit.ly/LTBWishList - is a great way to support all of the rescued animals. And please don't forget to select LTB as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile, that .5% really adds up to help the animals!❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 02, 2019
What do you think rescued black #bear Maddie is smiling about today?
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 05, 2019
Paws up🐾 if you want to spend the holiday #weekend poolside 🏊‍♀️ like rescued grizzlies Albert🐻+ Cherry 🐻🍒
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 04, 2019
Happy 4th of July🇺🇸 + HBD Liberty! ⠀ Can you believe it's been 10 years today since this wild-born 🐻 cub was saved + became the very first rescued bear at LTB? ⠀ Come celebrate Liberty during the 10 a.m. visit tomorrow → Friday, July 5. Book online and watch Liberty enjoy some special birthday enrichment🎂 ⠀ There's still time to make a donation in honor of Liberty's birthday to fund the new culvert in the black bear habitat. Your donation at any level - $5, $10, $20 or more - will help make Liberty's bday✨ wish✨ come true!❤️♡💙 ⠀ What goodies do you think we should we put in Liberty's cake this year?🤔
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 03, 2019
Are you looking for a way to put your time + talent to good use?!🦁🐯🐻 Join our amazing team of volunteers. Volunteers are the heart and soul of our work here at the sanctuary, providing essential help in so many areas - from checking-in visitors, to food prep, and even leading visits. ⠀ Do you know someone who might be interested in volunteering?😻Please tag them in the comments. (Volunteer link in profile for more info) ⠀ And please help us thank🙌 all of the incredible volunteers - like Michele here - for everything they do to support the rescued animals❤️ ⠀ If you'd like to watch this entire video - it's on the Volunteer page of the LTB website at lionstigersandbears.org
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 02, 2019
What do you think Maddie is smiling about today?🐻💕 ⠀ Bears smile much like humans do, for their own bear reasons based on what makes them feel happy. ⠀ Originally purchased as a pet for a child, Maddie was nearly sold to a canned hunt and spent years confined to a small cage with no space to play or roam and never setting foot on green grass🌱or dirt. ⠀ Now she spends her days exploring the multi-acre black bear habitat, playing with her bestie Liberty 💞rolling in the grass, munching her favorite snack - romaine lettuce🥬 - and cooling off in the pool. ⠀ Maddie has many reasons to smile now thanks to you. Thank you for continuing to support LTB and putting this big bear grin on Maddie's sweet face.❤️🦁🐯🐻 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 01, 2019
Does Bakari look ready to take on Monday?🦁 #thatface 😂
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 29, 2019
Just add water 💦 and rescued white tiger Nola is a happy girl💕 what's the #1 ingredient in your purr-fect #Caturday?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 28, 2019
Will you help make Liberty's birthday🥳 wish come true? ⠀ She might be full-grown, but she'll always be our baby🐻 This wild-born bear nearly lost her life as a young cub. Now she's celebrating a milestone birthday and she needs your help. ⠀ Like many yearlings who leave their mothers in search of food + territory, Liberty learned to find food entering campgrounds as a young cub🐻 When wild animals are no longer afraid to enter populated areas, they're considered habituated. Sadly this conflict often costs wild animals their lives. ⠀ Fortunately, officials reached out to LTB for lifetime placement and with your support, this wild-born baby became the very first rescued bear at the sanctuary on July 4, 2009🇺🇸 Liberty literally put the "bear" in Lions Tigers and Bears❤️ ⠀ Thanks to you, Liberty has grown these past 10 years into the happy, healthy bear she is today. The black bear habitat is now home to five other rescued black bears. As the baby of the group, Liberty stirs up some trouble - sneaking into all the other bears bedrooms to snoop for goodies or look for a better napping spot😴 It's not uncommon to find her sleeping in Delilah's bedroom. Liberty has also forged a strong friendship with Maddie and the two can often be found playing and rolling in the grass together, sitting at the picnic table👭 or taking an afternoon dip in the pool. ⠀ Liberty and all the black bears desperately need an additional culvert in their habitat. These giant cement culverts provide essential shade during the summer, cozy dens 🛌 during the winter and an overall fun spot to nap, lounge and play. Your donation at any level will make Liberty's birthday wish come true!❤️ ⠀ Every day is a gift for Liberty. She's able to roam the green grass under blue skies in open space thanks to you🌞 Please come celebrate her double-digit birthday at LTB on Friday, July 5 during the morning visit and please consider a donation at any level to support her lifetime care and new culvert!
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 27, 2019
Landmark moments take on even greater meaning when they support the lifelong care of majestic rescued sanctuary animals✨ ⠀ Thank you 🙌 Cy and Kim for celebrating your wedding with the animals. We wish you a lifetime of happiness.👰🤵 and thanks to @equinoxphoto for sharing these beautiful images💜 ⠀ Do you know someone searching for a very special venue? Tag them in the comments. We can't wait to get started planning for your special day🦁🐯🐻 ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 26, 2019
Wild-born mountain lion Conrad prefers to keep a low profile🤫 Mountain lions generally avoid humans, but Conrad was found roaming near an elementary school and picked up by officials as a public safety threat. LTB rescued him to save him from euthanasia. ⠀ #DYK that mountain lions have excellent vision?👀 They can't see in complete darkness, but these cats see detail in much lower light than humans. Their vision combined with razor sharp reflexes makes mountain lions skilled hunters. ⠀ Can you name any other animals with great night vision?🌘 ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 25, 2019
Isn't this behind-the-scenes peek at a very content Tabu 🐅 purr-fection? ⠀ Tabu is our most sensitive rescued tigress. She doesn't love a lot of new people or noise. We respect her needs and keep her in quieter habitats where she can enjoy her personal space - which makes moments like these even more special to share. ⠀ She's fierce, beautiful and loves her privacy - is Tabu your spirit animal?🐅 ⠀ 🎥Volunteer Alyssa ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 24, 2019
Louie is practicing his inner ☮️ - - - As a former circus 🎪 lion, Louie's no stranger to stress, but since his rescue he spends his days like this - soaking up the SoCal ☀️ and enjoying life w/out being forced to perform. Thank you for supporting Louie and all the rescued animals and making moments like this possible🙌💜 ⠀ 📷@kathleenreeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 23, 2019
Happy Sunday Funday🌞from rescued grizzly Albert🐻 he's ready for your favorite bear pun now... ⠀ 📷Keeper Brian
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 22, 2019
Shadow says everyday is #Caturday 😻 Agree or disagree? ⠀ 📷 @kathleenreeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 21, 2019
It's National Selfie Day → the purr-fect time to remember that wild animals like 🦁🐯 and 🐻s suffer for our #selfies. Legitimate sanctuaries and zoos never allow the public hands-on 🖐contact with 🦁🐯🐻 ⠀ Please don't pay💰 to hold, play or pose w/lions, tigers, bears, leopards or other big cats - it's always cruel for the animals. Swipe 👆 for a message from Bobbi. ⠀ When we know better, we do better. Help raise awareness for the animals and show us your ❤️ #HumaneSelfie ❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 20, 2019
Um... who is this new bear and what is she doing in my pool? ⠀ 🐻:Delilah 📷 @KathleenReeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 19, 2019
Can you imagine waking up in your own luxurious retreat, to the roars of rescued lions and tigers?✨ ⠀ White Oak Retreat is the beautiful overnight escape at the sanctuary, overlooking the gorgeous Linking Love habitat. All proceeds benefit the rescued animals.🦁🐯🐻 ⠀ Book your next getaway today (link in profile) and feel good knowing that your incredible adventure will not only feed your soul and spirit, but will provide lifesaving care to the rescued animals.🧡 ⠀ Do you know someone who loves animals? Please tag them in the comments to help share this info!🤗
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 18, 2019
Any caption ideas? 💡🦁 - - - - - #DYK lions' tongues are as rough as sandpaper? 👅 They're covered in tiny spines - called papillae - which are tough enough to scrape meat off bones. ⠀ 📷@kathleenreeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 17, 2019
Maverick's trying to turn Monday into Funday💦🐯 Is it working? ⠀ 🎥Keeper Rebekah
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 16, 2019
Who is the King👑 of your pride?🐾Wishing all dads around the world 🌎 a very happy Father's Day from Bakari and all of us at LTB❤️ ⠀ 📷 @kathleenreeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 15, 2019
When you wake up early then realize, it's #Caturday😴 🐆 Rescued leopard Conga
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 14, 2019
Hank needs your help. Of all the white tigers at LTB, Hank is the one with the most issues. You can see some just by looking at him. ⠀ Tigers are supposed to be long and lean🐅 - but his blocky head and big shoulders don't match his short legs and stout body. He's clearly cross-eyed - as are all white tigers. These vision and body shape issues cause white tigers to suffer from poor mobility along with many other serious health conditions. ⠀ When the keepers set out enrichment for Hank - it takes him much longer to find the goodies. He startles easily, often scared of his own tail. Due to the extensive inbreeding used to create white tigers - many suffer from severe and even fatal health impairments. ⠀ There are no legitimate accredited breeding programs for white tigers. White tigers are not a separate subspecies - they are inbred Bengal tigers and cross-bred tigers who've been bred to carry a rare recessive gene for white fur. White tigers have no conservation value - they're bred solely in captivity for exploitation. ⠀ You can help protect tigers by never paying💰 to see white tigers at a facility that breeds, buys or exploits them. ⠀ After a lifetime trapped in the prison-like conditions of a tiger breeding mill, Hank shows us he is enjoying life at LTB, happily chuffing to his keepers each day and always ready to chow down on some yummy treats - even if it takes him a while to find them❤️ ⠀ When you donate to LTB - you support life-saving care for formerly exploited animals like Hank. ⠀ It costs $10,000/year for basic food and care for one of our big cats, and $15/day for Hank's daily arthritis medication. Your donation today at any level provides critical care for Hank and all the rescued animals at LTB.
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 13, 2019
How happy does rescued Moon Bear 🌙🐻 Teddy look today - 1 to 10?💚
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 12, 2019
Do you own any LTB gear? We have some exclusive items in our online shop - link in profile. Tanks, tees 👚, hats 🧢, sweatshirts, magnets and more. All proceeds support lifesaving care for the animals❤️🦁🐯🐻 thanks to Keeper Rebekah for modeling the merch🐾
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 11, 2019
Lean in - Tabu has something to share...💥 ⠀ Did you know Tabu is the only animal living at LTB who was born🐯 here? ⠀ We're often asked: How can I tell if a sanctuary is legit? ⠀ If you want to ensure you are supporting an organization that prioritizes animal welfare and meets or exceeds standards of care, we always recommend you do your own research and ask questions → here are some things to look👀 for: ⠀ True sanctuaries: ✅Do not breed animals. A consistent and regular presence of cubs is a red flag🛑👎 ✅Do not buy, sell or trade animals. ✅Do not allow hands-on✋ encounters with lions, tigers, leopards, bears or other apex predators. No organization committed to animal welfare and/or conservation would ever allow this. ✅Provide a lifetime home for animals + meets each animal's physical and mental needs. ⠀ Do you have any other tips to share?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 10, 2019
LTB's smallest rescue cat is living in a big cat world😻 Do you have a Monday caption for Sadie?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 09, 2019
Cougars, pumas, mountain lions - whatever name you use for these powerful cats - they sure are gorgeous😻 Agree or disagree? ✨✨✨
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 08, 2019
With legs🦵+ ears👂 for days + gorgeous markings, it's easy to see why people fall in ❤️ w/servals. They're also believed to be the most successful hunters in the cat world💪 ⠀ Sadly, these wild cats have gained popularity as "pets" - but servals are wild animals with wild 🔥instincts and behaviors to match their exotic looks. ⠀ Purchased as a pet, Denali was placed at a sanctuary when his family realized he was not the cat they had imagined. LTB rescued him, his bestie Sadie + many other animals when his previous sanctuary closed. ⠀ Super active, fast and ready for fun, Denali is wishing you a happy Caturday!😻 Are servals your favorite wild cat?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 07, 2019
Is it too early for catnip?😻Keeper Rebekah set up some Friday fun for the rescued bobcats...
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 06, 2019
Show of hands🙋‍♀️who remembers when Moka was this tiny? ⠀ Confiscated at the US/MX border from animal traffickers who tried to pass him off as a domestic kitten🐱 Moka was initially cared for by the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. ⠀ He was genetically tested and determined to be a hybrid/generic tiger, who does not meet conservation guidelines, so officials at CA Fish and Wildlife reached out to LTB for a lifetime home and Moka moved to his permanent home here last year. ⠀ Moka's had quite a journey in such a short time, and his story is important to protecting tigers everywhere. Bred for the exotic animal trade, these animals are often exploited, abused and even killed for parts. The lucky ones☘️ find placement at a qualified sanctuary like LTB. ⠀ Your visit, donations and support of LTB directly impact Moka and all the rescued animals who have nowhere else to turn. With your support, Moka will live out his life with dignity, respect and lifesaving care. ⠀ We're looking forward to celebrating Moka's one year anniversary this summer. Let us know in the comments if you have any ideas of how to celebrate Moka's first year at LTB.❤️🦁🐯🐻 ⠀ 📷US Fish & Wildlife, US Customs & Border Protection, LTB ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 05, 2019
Who needs a nuzzle and a nap?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 05, 2019
Maverick would like to remind everyone → he's a tiger🐅
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 03, 2019
Sugar Bear is greeting Monday with a smile😍 are you? ⠀ Bred specifically for a canned hunt, Sugar was saved by an employee who fell in love❤️ with his sweet personality + placed him at an unaccredited sanctuary. He spent years confined in small corn crib w/only access to concrete floors until the sanctuary lost funding and he was rescued by LTB in 2012. ⠀ When he first arrived, Sugar had to be coaxed out of his bedroom because he wasn't used to grass, dirt or open space☀️ - but it didn't take long and now you can see him out and about exploring the expansive black bear habitat each day. ⠀ What's putting a smile on your face this magnificent Monday?🌈🐻 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 02, 2019
The Tetens Family surprised dad, Steve with an early Father's Day present 👔 - a visit to LTB and an opportunity to feed one of the animals yesterday. Swipe 👆to see which animal he chose 🦁🐯🐻 ⠀ LTB's Feed a Wild One and Behind the Scenes encounters are a gift🎁 for everyone involved. Strict safety measures keep everyone protected - while providing an opportunity to encounter amazing rescued animals in a way that genuinely supports critical lifesaving care❤️ ⠀ Participation is always optional for the animals who are fed a portion of their carefully measured daily diet. ⠀ Big tiger chuffs of thanks🙌 to the Tetens for celebrating their dad while supporting all the rescued animals. And Happy early Father's Day to Steve + dads everywhere! ⠀ Do you know a father who would enjoy a visit to LTB?🦁🐯🐻 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 02, 2019
This is pretty much Louie's whole day🦁💤 Do you know anyone who sleeps as much as a lion?
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 31, 2019
Have you fallen in 💜 with Nola yet?
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 30, 2019
On a scale from 1👎 to→ 10🌈 how awesome are happy munching bear noises? ⠀ Awesome Blossom is one of the oldest bears at LTB. She and Delilah were the last remaining residents of a failed roadside zoo in Oklahoma. ⠀ The owner could no longer afford to feed them and had resorted to feeding the bears candy from a nearby factory while making arrangements to sell them to a big game hunt ranch. ⠀ Fortunately with your support LTB was able to rescue both black bears in 2011 and it's been all blue skies for them ever since.❤️ ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 29, 2019
Rescued lioness Zulu🦁 had a small oral mass removed yesterday and received some additional dental work from Dr. Allison Woody, DVM, DAVDC and Dr. Ryan Sadler DVM, Diplomate ACZM. ⠀ A former circus lion, Zulu has been plagued with dental and health issues since her rescue in 2017. Like many performance animals, Zulu's canine teeth were previously filed down - which you can see in the close-up photo. ⠀ De-fanging and filing canine teeth is common in circus and performance animals - exposing animals to lifelong pain and recurring dental infections.🦷 At 17, Zulu also suffers from liver + inflammatory bowel disease. Her weight fluctuates, but our veterinary team and keepers evaluate Zulu's needs each day to ensure this beautiful lioness has the best life possible. ⠀ Zulu is doing great today☀️ and we are so thankful for your support. ⠀ Zulu's life-saving care🏥 wouldn't be possible without you. The base cost for one veterinary procedure under anesthesia for one big cat is $1,200, one blood panel costs an average of $250 and pain medication for one animal for one day is $15. ⠀ Your donation at any level is essential. Thank you for ensuring Zulu and all the rescued animals receive the lifesaving care they need.❤️ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 28, 2019
Tiger stripes are like fingerprints🐅 No two tigers have the same pattern. Can you identify this rescued LTB tiger?🐯 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 📷@kathleenreeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 27, 2019
Thank you to our veterans, active duty military + all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.🇺🇸 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 📷Rescued Grizzly Bear Albert by @kathleenreeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 26, 2019
Rescued mountain lion Punkin is one of the most vocal 📣cats at LTB, while his partner Melanie is one of the quietest🦗 Who's the most talkative creature in your house? Is it you?😻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 25, 2019
Do you like to spend your Saturdays on the move🤸‍♂️ or in one favorite spot?🏖 Active and agile, rescued leopard Conga can often be found climbing logs, branches + rocks or playing in her aerial skyway. Thankfully, she slowed down long enough to wish you a happy Caturday😻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 24, 2019
Smells like a good weekend is coming. Are you ready?🌈 Happy FURiday from rescued Himalayan bear Baloo🐻🌙 ⠀ 📷Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 23, 2019
What word would you use to describe rescued black leopard Shadow? 🖤 ⠀ Cats like Shadow warrant dignity and respect - unfortunately, this elderly leopard experienced neither for the majority of his life. ⠀ Badly declawed at his previous facility, he lived in constant pain, unable to walk normally on his mangled paws.  He was often sedated, so that he could be handled by people and used for photo ops. This took a toll on his overall health. ⠀ Since Shadow's 2016 rescue, LTB has worked to provide Shadow w/the best life possible.  He nearly died two years ago when his heart stopped during a  veterinary procedure + his health is a constant concern - but each day he greets his keepers happily with content leopard noises 🐆 demonstrating his love for life and his incredible spirit. ✨ ⠀ Shadow's history of suffering can't be undone, but with your help, LTB will provide him with the care he needs to live the rest of his life with dignity and respect. ⠀ This lifesaving care is only possible because of you. Thank you for donating, supporting LTB and making a difference for Shadow + all of the animals in need.❤️ ⠀ 📷 @kathleenreeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 22, 2019
Happy Whisker Wednesday from rescued bobcat RJ! This fun-loving boy ❤️s eating and playing - especially when he gets to chase his favorite blue ball around his habitat🔵 Do you love bobcats? Comment with a 😻 + tag a bobcat loving friend. 📷Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 21, 2019
Crystal runs right over when visitors arrive. She loves people watching as much as people love to see her. 💜 Tiger fact Tuesday: white tigers aren't a separate subspecies of tiger. They're bengal tigers (and mixed breed tigers) who've been inbred for a rare recessive gene associated with white fur. Sadly this in-breeding causes white tigers to suffer high rates of serious health problems including vision impairment and facial malformations. 💜 There are no legitimate breeding programs for white tigers. All the white tigers you see today have been inbred in captivity and have no conservation value. 💜 If you want to see a white tiger or learn more about them, come visit Crystal, Hank & Nola at LTB - all three are white tigers rescued from exploitation. They'll be excited to see you + your visit will support lifesaving care for them and other big cats in need. 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 20, 2019
Happy Meatball Monday!🐻 Do you remember when this face made national news? ⠀ A wild-born California black bear, Meatball - aka "the Glendale Bear"- gained notoriety while scavenging for food 🥑 + swimming in backyard pools 🏊‍♂️ in a neighborhood northeast of LA. ⠀ Fish & Wildlife captured and relocated Meatball 2x🌳 - but there's a 3-strike rule for habituated bears (bears who aren't afraid to enter areas populated by humans). When Meatball returned a 3rd time🏡, the notorious wild bear faced euthanasia. ⠀ Fortunately, LTB was able to provide a lifetime home + the compassionate decision was made to save Meatball's life.❤️ ⠀ Whether you live near wild bears🐻 or hike, camp⛺️, or visit bear country, we can all help protect wild bears! ⠀ Food is the number one reason bears venture into populated areas, so eliminating sources of food - including garbage🗑 outside of your home + campsite is one way to help. ⠀ Do you have a favorite bear-proofing tip to share? ⠀ ⠀ 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 20, 2019
Our hearts are full of gratitude💜 Wild in the Country was amazing yesterday. Thank you to all the guests, donors, sponsors, supporters + volunteers who helped us raise critical funds for the animals!🙌🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 18, 2019
Sleeping in on the big day?😴 Don't these guys know we have a party to throw? It's going to be a gorgeous day for the animals at Wild in the Country today + we can't wait to see all of you!☀️ Even if you can't join us, you can bid in the silent auction from anywhere on Text2Bid 📲 Text WIC to 71760 to get started bidding on amazing getaways, experiences, food + wine packages and more. Your winning bid provides lifesaving care to all the animals. Thank you!❤️ 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 17, 2019
Do you know how Maverick🐅 got his name? ⠀ Bobbi + her husband were watching Top Gun🕶 when they got the call about a young tiger needing rescue. ⠀ What movie🍿 character name would you pick for a rescued tiger? ⠀ 📷 @kathleenreeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 16, 2019
Life was never easy for Zulu.🦁 As a circus lion, she spent her days "on the road," confined to small spaces, exposed to loud noises, forceful "training" + with no access to the peace, quiet and space lions naturally crave. Like many performance lions, Zulu's canine teeth were filed down, exposing her roots to painful ongoing dental infections. ⠀ Fortunately Zulu's life changed dramatically in 2017 when her trainer reached out to Lions Tigers & Bears seeking lifetime sanctuary for this aging lioness. ✨ ⠀ Zulu's teeth required immediate attention. Thanks to your support, she's now received extensive dental work on all of her canines. Like all of our rescued animals, she requires ongoing dental treatment. Zulu also has an oral mass that we continue to monitor.🏥 ⠀ At 17, Zulu suffers from liver disease + inflammatory bowel disease. Her weight fluctuates, but she is stable now, and our veterinary team and keepers evaluate Zulu's needs each day to ensure this beautiful lioness has the best life possible. She is thriving in her multi-acre habitat alongside her sister, Arusha and companion, Louie.☀️ ⠀ Your ticket to Wild in the Country this Saturday, May 18 provides lifesaving care for Zulu and all the rescued animals.🦁🐯🐻 The base cost for one veterinary procedure under anesthesia for one big cat is $1,200, one blood panel costs an average of $250 and pain medication for one animal for one day is $15. ⠀ Costs like these add up, but so does your support.❤️ ⠀ Please buy your Wild in the Country ticket🎟 today and make a difference for Zulu + other exotic animals in need, ☎️(619) 659-8078 x4, link in profile. ⠀ Can't make the event Saturday? Text WIC to 71760 and bid in the silent auction, which goes live Friday.
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 15, 2019
Rescued grizzly bear🐻 Albert ❤️s naps, snacks and finding a great stick for chewing.🌱 ⠀ It's the simple things that matter most ... Agree or disagree?🦋🌾🐦 ⠀ ⠀ 🎥Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 14, 2019
Louie has an announcement: ⠀ ✨Wild in the Country is this Saturday 5/18✨ ⠀ Your ticket 🎟purchase directly helps Louie🦁 and all the rescued animals at LTB.🐾 ticket prices increase tonight! Don't miss your chance to join us for this amazing day for the animals☎️(619) 659-8078 x4 or linktree in profile. We're so excited @whitneycummings will be here to guest host, and @iticamilanes + @hautechileproductions. ⠀ Even if you can't attend, you can bid on the silent auction starting Friday. Text WIC to 71760 to get started. ⠀ • • • • ⠀ Have you ever heard Louie roar in person? ⠀ This magnificent white lion lived as a performance animal for years, carted around in small travel containers and used for circuses, film work and live shows. This kind of life takes a toll on big cats, but thanks to your support, Louie now spends his days in peace, napping in the green grass under blue skies with room to roam and in the company of rescued lionesses, Arusha + Zulu. ⠀ ⠀ 🎥Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 13, 2019
Anyone have a caption for Teddy?🐻💬 ⠀ ⠀ 📷Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 12, 2019
Happy Mother's Day💐 ⠀ We showered🚿 our rescued mamas with some extra special enrichment. Used for breeding + exploited for years, Crystal had a rough life until her 2016 rescue - we're happy to celebrate her + show her some love💜 today and everyday. ⠀ How are you celebrating this Mothers Day?🌷 ⠀ ⠀ 🎥+📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 11, 2019
Rescued Bengal-mix tiger Moka is ready to roll 🤸‍♂️ into the weekend w/bestie 💏 Nola. Who are you rolling with this Caturday? ⠀ ⠀ 🎥Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 10, 2019
VIP tickets to Wild in the Country are officially SOLD OUT, and general admission 🎟s are going fast💨 Don't miss your chance to join the fun + help the animals - Saturday, May 18. Is your mom an animal lover too?💞 Say Happy Mother's Day w/tickets to this amazing event that helps feed the rescued animals all year long🎁 💐🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 09, 2019
Do you recognize this rescued grizzly🐻? She shares her habitat with her much loved brother, Albert. See the resemblance? ⠀ ⠀ Cherry Bomb also shares Albert's ❤️ of naps💤 She loves hanging out in her bedroom 🛌. Who can relate?🙋‍♀️ ⠀ ⠀ 📷 Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 08, 2019
Are you coming to Wild in the Country in 10 days? ⠀ Don't miss this incredible event that helps feed and care for the rescued animals all year long❤️ 🦁🐯🐻 ⠀ Get your tickets today and save - before prices go up on May 11. ⠀ Please tag some friends who love animals and fun! @whitneycummings will be here with all the sanctuary animals, great food, music + dancing. We also have some amazing auction items lined up - including Super Bowl tickets 🏈 if you won tickets to the Big Game, who would you take with you?
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 07, 2019
The rescued animals have many cute and silly moments - which we love to share!❤️ but it's important to remember how powerful and dangerous captive wild animals truly are. ⠀ Safety is at the core of everything we do at 🦁🐯🐻 and it's one of the reasons we advocate against private ownership of apex predators like big cats and bears. ⠀ This week is Be Kind to Animals Week & it's a great time to reach out to your representatives and urge them to support HR 1380, the Big Cat Public Safety Act, link in profile. ⠀ One way to show kindness for animals is by respecting and protecting them. No one needs a lion, tiger or bear as a backyard pet. ⠀ Do you think Bakari helps prove that point? ⠀ And please share in the comments if you have other suggestions about how to be kind to animals.
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 06, 2019
Are you greeting Monday with a grin or a growl?😼 Rescued leopard, Conga🐆 ⠀ ⠀ 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 05, 2019
Look who's up! Sugar Bear is the only rescued 🐻 who hibernated at LTB this Winter.  He woke up a few weeks ago ready for action.  Doesn't he look well rested? Do you have a good morning greeting☀️ for this handsome guy? ⠀ 📷Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 04, 2019
Rescued bobcat Mia says Caturdays are for ➡️adventure!😻 Would you agree? ⠀ Curious and always ready to explore, Mia is very interested in what's happening around the sanctuary.👀 She's also currently the only female bobcat at LTB.  Can you name either of her companions?🐾 ⠀ 📷Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 03, 2019
Albert's🐻 Friday vibe is ______________. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 02, 2019
Who remembers when rescued cub🐯 Nola was this small? Throwing it back this Thursday to Nola's first swim at LTB.  Do you know anyone who loves water💦 as much as this girl?!❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 01, 2019
Repost from @tabithalipkin with @fox5sandiego who came out to help feed the lions 🦁 and talk out our big Wild in the Country event coming up on Saturday, May 18. Do you have your tickets yet? Have you ever fed Zulu or Louie? Were they this polite?😻
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 30, 2019
Baloo🐻 wins #TongueOutTuesday 👅 - Agree? or Disagree?
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 29, 2019
Do you have a Monday caption for rescued tiger Maverick?🐯💦 📷Keeper Brian
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 28, 2019
The official countdown starts now!❤️Wild in the Country is just 3 weeks away. Don't miss this incredible event that helps us feed & care for the rescued animals all year long. Tickets are going fast and only 100 VIP tickets will be sold! (link in profile)🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 28, 2019
Fierce,fast and powerful, leopards are known for their strength. Conga is all these things and more. Playful, agile, clever and curious, this gorgeous girl is celebrating her birthday this week. Any birthday wishes to share?🥳🎂🎁
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 27, 2019
If you had to describe Bakari in one word, what would it be? 👑
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 26, 2019
Snuggle buddies Sadie + Denali share such a strong bond💞 Visitors love hearing about the inter-species friendship between these two cats. Can you name any of the other animal besties at LTB?😻 Do you have a favorite pair? 📷Keeper Rebekah
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 25, 2019
Keeper Darby is feeding Louie some chicken along with his daily arthritis medication. Have you ever fed one of the rescued animals at LTB?❤️ If you could pick one of the sanctuary animals to feed - who would it be?🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 24, 2019
Conrad is one of three rescued mountain lions living at LTB. 😻These typically solitary, shy cats are also known as "the cat with many names." How many names do you know for these powerful cats?
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 23, 2019
Rescued Himalayan bear brothers, Teddy🐻 + Baloo🐻 are happy to celebrate National Picnic Day at their regular lunch spot. What's your favorite picnic location?🏖🏞 📷Keeper Brian
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 22, 2019
For Earth Day🌏 and every day → Tiger populations in the wild are endangered and the captive breeding of generic tigers for the exotic animal trade is part of the problem. If you want to protect tigers around the world, please don't ever pay 💰to pet, hold, play, swim or pose with tiger cubs🐯 - or any other apex predators (lions, leopards, bears, etc.). The animals used for these opportunities are exposed to devastating cruelty. There are no legitimate accredited sanctuaries or zoos that allow hands-on encounters with tigers or other apex predators. Brought to you by LTB's rescued tigers Crystal, Tabu, Nola, Moka, Hank and Maverick. Please share this information to help raise needed awareness!!!
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 21, 2019
What would you put in a bear's Easter basket?🐰 LTB Volunteer Julie surprised the bears with all their favorite goodies. Didn't she do an awesome job? Happy Easter from all of us at LTB!🐣 🎥Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 21, 2019
We celebrated Maverick's birthday during the 10 am visit today. He had never seen streamers before!Exploring new enrichment like this is a great mental challenge. He found his courage and was rewarded with all his favorite treats as he opened his presents and piñatas! Happy birthday big guy!🥳🎉🐯🐾🎈🎥Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 19, 2019
Tell us how you really feel Louie!!!😻 Did you know a lion's roar can be heard up to 5 miles away.  They often roar to tell each other where they are, intimidate intruders, or to warn each other of possible danger. 🦁 What do you think Louie's roaring about? 📹Volunteer Heather
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 18, 2019
Lions don't love water, but Zulu is motivated!😺 Know anyone else who gets this look on their face when it's time to eat?👀 📷Keeper Brian
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 17, 2019
The LTB Team is back from the Philippines, but there's more work to be done for Lyka and the other animals at the Maasin City Zoo. Here's an update from Bobbi regarding next steps, plus photos of Lyka, her father - Pael, and Edmund the tiger.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 16, 2019
The LTB Rescue Team has left the Philippines, but there is more work to be done. Here is a recap from Founder and Director Bobbi Brink on next steps.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 16, 2019
Paws up if you ❤️ this morning greeting from rescued tiger, Maverick🐾🐯 We're celebrating Mav's birthday this Saturday during the 10 a.m. visit.  RSVP (link in profile) and join the fun! Do you have an early birthday wish for the big guy? 🎁🥳 📹Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 15, 2019
Who invited you Monday?😼 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 14, 2019
Water💦 is the main ingredient in Albert's perfect #SundayFunday. 🐻❤️ What's the bear necessity in your ideal day? 🎥Keeper Rebekah
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 13, 2019
The LTB Rescue Team has been in the Philippines helping Lyka the blind lioness and other #animals at the Maasin City Zoo. Here's LTB Founder and Director Bobbi Brink with an update.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 13, 2019
Hank tiger 🐯 thinks Caturdays are for napping 😴 agree or disagree?
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 12, 2019
Moka made a big splash💦 when he arrived at LTB. At just 21 months old, this youngster is still growing. Do you know at what age tigers are considered full grown? 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 11, 2019
Meatball and all of us at LTB are feeling beary🐾 thankful for blue skies, green grass and all the visitors, donors and volunteers who make moments like this possible for the rescued animals.🙌🦁🐯🐻 What are you thankful for this Thursday?❤️ 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 10, 2019
Happy National Sibling Day from all our rescued animal siblings - Zulu & Arusha, Teddy & Baloo, Bakari, Jillian & Suri, and Albert & Cherry Bomb!🦁🐯🐻 Who are your favorite siblings to see at LTB?!❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
An update for you from the Philippines!!! We're happy to report that Lyka the lioness underwent a complete physical exam under sedation yesterday and is recovering well. The procedure was led by wildlife veterinarian, Dr. Nielsen Donato, and a team of veterinarians from the Philippines Association of Wildlife Veterinarians (PAWVI). Despite the very rainy conditions throughout the day, everything ran according to plan. Lyka was sedated and overall the procedure ran very smooth. Lyka remained stable as the team monitored her heart rate and respiration throughout the procedure. Blood was drawn, a fecal sample was taken and Lyka underwent a complete physical examination. The approach used to sedate Lyka was unique, as the drugs typically used to sedate big cats in the U.S., are not readily available here in the Philippines. As such, lead veterinarian, Dr. Donato, utilized a sedative with reversal paired with anesthetic gas to limit the adverse side affects of other sedative options available. Upon examination, Dr. Donato diagnosed Lyka with a fracture to her right fore shoulder, that is now healed, although not correctly. The fracture is part of the reason for Lyka's abnormal gait. In addition, Lyka also suffers from metabolic bone disease as a result of improper nutrition as a cub. This condition is irreversible. Lyka's eyes were thoroughly assessed and Lyka was diagnosed with chronic dry eye syndrome, glaucoma in both eyes and neovascularization in her left eye. Her intraocular pressure was measured at nearly double what a normal reading should be. It is safe to say that Lyka does not have sight in either eye. Our team will be formulating next steps for Lyka and treatment of her painful glaucoma. Lyka was not the only patient during our medical mission. Maasin City Zoo is also home to a 10-12 year old male (Lyka's father) and two tigers. One of the tigers, named Edmund is approximately 5-7 years old and is living in a small enclosure. After Lyka's treatment, our team was able to assess Edmund. We will post an update on Edmund today as well. Please donate today to support this mission, link in profile. All donations up to $20K will be MATCHED!
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
Frick, Frack and Billy: reporting for duty... These furry friends have a job to do, can you guess what it is? 🦙🐐🦙 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
The LTB Rescue Team has been in the Philippines working on a mission to help Lyka, a six year old lioness with an undiagnosed eye condition at the Maasin City Zoo. Lyka's story has drawn international attention as visitors of the zoo have brought light to her cause. Today, the LTB Team was able to meet Lyka and learn the truth behind her story and that of all of the animals at the Maasin City Zoo. Lyka was born at the zoo, six years ago, and after just six months, her litter mates all passed away, leaving Lyka as the sole survivor. Lead veterinarian, Dr. Nielsen Donato, and his team visually assessed Lyka over the course of the day. Lyka suffers from metabolic bone disease (which caused her to break her foot after birth), rickets, and malformations - all of which were perpetuated by poor breeding practices, and improper nutrition by previous zoo management. The team will be able to better diagnose Lyka's eye condition during her physical examination . The next steps will be to provide Lyka with a thorough physical examination under anesthetic. This procedure will be the first veterinary examination ever for the lioness. Our skilled veterinary team will be taking every precaution necessary. As with any procedure that involves sedation - it always comes with risks. With no formal medical history to refer to, and with Lyka's apparent health issues, our team will utilize the safest means possible to provide Lyka with this very necessary medical exam so we can properly diagnose and treat her conditions.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 07, 2019
Rescued Himalayan bear brothers Teddy🐻 and Baloo🐻 are munching away this #SundayFunday. Our amazing keepers scatter yummy treats like apples🍎, carrots🥕 and pears🍐 around the bears habitats each morning - before the bears are released from their dens. This encourages foraging, which helps keeps the bears physically active and mentally stimulated. 🏋🏻‍♂️ What favorite food would you search for? 📹Volunteer Heather
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 07, 2019
Lyka Mission Update! The LTB Rescue Team is on the ground in the Philippines to help Lyka the lioness and other animals at the Massin City Zoo. Your support has helped make this mission possible! If you haven't already donated, please do so today, link in profile. The team has already had several meetings with various stakeholders including zoo officials, local veterinarians and government officials - and more meetings are to come. Together, we are working with Lyka's best interest in mind. We will update you soon with more information about Lyka's physical condition. Thank you for continuing to support Lyka and this mission!🦁🐯🐻❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 06, 2019
What are you smiling about today?! Happy #Caturday from beautiful Miss Mia bobcat😻
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 05, 2019
Louie's full name is Lufano, meaning "good to love."💞 Do you think it fits him? If you had the chance, what name would you pick that's fit for a King?👑 📷Volunteer Michele
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 04, 2019
Will you help us spread the word about Wild in the Country?🦁🐯🐻 We're so excited @whitneycummings will be here to guest host!!!😻 This day is so much fun and all the proceeds support life-saving rescues and lifelong care for rescued animals. Tickets are on sale now, link in profile🐾 Please tag some friends who love animals and fun!❤️ Sponsorship opportunities available and auction items welcome!
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 03, 2019
Rub-a-dub-dub, Meatball's in the tub🛁. Do you know anyone who enjoys a good soak as much as this guy?🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 02, 2019
When you find your favorite toy and don't want to share...😽
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 01, 2019
This is how the LTB Rescue Team usually heads out on a rescue, but not this time! The hauler is staying in the garage as our team flies✈️ to the Philippines to help Lyka, the blind lioness at the Maasin City Zoo. We still need your help to fund this mission!🙏 Please donate to support this rescue effort, link in profile. And remember that every donation up to $20K will be automatically doubled thanks to a generous donor. Thank you to everyone who has donated already and shared information!🙌We will continue to update you with more information throughout the mission. As always, any funds raised in excess of the amount required for individual campaigns will be used to support life-saving rescue efforts and care of current and future rescued animals. Do you have any wishes for Lyka and the LTB team?🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 05, 2019
Paws up🐾 if you want to spend the holiday #weekend poolside 🏊‍♀️ like rescued grizzlies Albert🐻+ Cherry 🐻🍒
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 04, 2019
Happy 4th of July🇺🇸 + HBD Liberty! Can you believe it's been 10 years today since this wild-born cub was saved + became the very first rescued bear at LTB? 🐻 Come celebrate Liberty during the 10 a.m. visit tomorrow → Friday, July 5. Book online and watch Liberty enjoy some very special birthday enrichment. https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/visit-us 🎂 What goodies should we put in Liberty's cake?🤔 🥳 There's still time to make a donation in honor of Liberty's birthday to fund the new culvert in the black bear habitat. Your donation at any level - $5, $10, $20 or more - will help make Liberty's bday✨ wish✨ come true!❤️♡💙
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 03, 2019
Are you looking for a way to put your time and talent to good use?!🦁🐯🐻 Join our amazing team of volunteers! Volunteers are the heart and soul of our work here at the sanctuary - providing essential help in so many areas - from checking-in visitors, to food prep, and even leading visits. ・・・ Do you know someone who might be interested in volunteering?😻Please tag them in the comments. Go to https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/volunteer-intern to learn more. ・・・⠀ And please help us thank🙌 all of the incredible volunteers - like Michele here - for everything they do to support the animals❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 03, 2019
Fly prevention tops our ✨Wish List✨ this Wednesday! Will you donate this Solitude IGR to protect our rescued horses and minis? 🐴Donating items from our Amazon Wish List - http://bit.ly/LTBWishList - is a great way to support all of the rescued animals. And please don't forget to select LTB as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile, that .5% really adds up to help the animals!❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 02, 2019
What do you think Maddie is smiling about today?🐻💕 ・・・⠀⠀⠀ Bears smile much like humans do, for their own bear reasons based on what makes them feel happy. ・・・⠀⠀⠀ Originally purchased as a pet for a child, Maddie was nearly sold to a canned hunt and spent years confined to a small cage with no space to play or roam and never setting foot on green grass🌱or dirt. ・・・⠀⠀⠀ Now she spends her days exploring the multi-acre black bear habitat, playing with her bestie Liberty 💞rolling in the grass, munching her favorite snack - romaine lettuce🥬 - and cooling off in the pool. ・・・⠀⠀⠀ Maddie has many reasons to smile now thanks to you. Thank you for continuing to support LTB and putting this big bear grin on Maddie's sweet face.❤️🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 01, 2019
Does Bakari look ready to take on Monday?🦁👑
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 30, 2019
What does it take to care for rescued lions🦁, tigers🐯, bears🐻, mountain lions, bobcats and more😻 Follow Keeper Rebekah on this exclusive behind-the-scenes👀 peek at San Diego's world-class, non-profit exotic animal sanctuary - Lions Tigers & Bears. Have questions for the Lions Tigers & Bears keepers? Please leave them in the comments. If you've always wanted to be an exotic animal keeper, go to www.lionstigersandbears.org to learn how you can volunteer or join our intern program.
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 29, 2019
Just add water 💦 and rescued white tiger Nola is a happy girl💕 what's the #1 ingredient in your purr-fect #Caturday?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 28, 2019
Will you help make Liberty's birthday🥳 wish come true? ✨ She might be full-grown, but she'll always be our baby🐻 This wild-born bear nearly lost her life as a young cub. Now she's celebrating a milestone birthday and she needs your help. ✨ Like many yearlings who leave their mothers in search of food + territory, Liberty learned to find food entering campgrounds as a young cub🐻 When wild animals are no longer afraid to enter populated areas, they're considered habituated. Sadly this conflict often costs wild animals their lives. ✨ Fortunately, officials reached out to LTB for lifetime placement and with your support, this wild-born baby became the very first rescued bear at the sanctuary on July 4, 2009🇺🇸 Liberty literally put the "bear" in Lions Tigers and Bears❤️ ✨ Thanks to you, Liberty has grown these past 10 years into the happy, healthy bear she is today. The black bear habitat is now home to five other rescued black bears. As the baby of the group, Liberty stirs up some trouble - sneaking into all the other bears bedrooms to snoop for goodies or look for a better napping spot😴 It's not uncommon to find her sleeping in Delilah's bedroom. Liberty has also forged a strong friendship with Maddie and the two can often be found playing and rolling in the grass together, sitting at the picnic table👭 or taking an afternoon dip in the pool. ✨ Liberty and all the black bears desperately need an additional culvert in their habitat. These giant cement culverts provide essential shade during the summer, cozy dens 🛌 during the winter and an overall fun spot to nap, lounge and play. Your donation at any level will make Liberty's birthday wish come true!❤️ ✨ Every day is a gift for Liberty. She's able to roam the green grass under blue skies in open space thanks to you🌞 Please come celebrate her double-digit birthday at LTB on Friday, July 5 during the morning visit and please consider a donation at any level to support her lifetime care and new culvert!
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 27, 2019
Do you know someone searching for a very special venue? Tag them in the comments and share this post. LTB is the ideal venue for special events. Landmark moments take on even greater meaning when they support the lifelong care of majestic rescued sanctuary animals. ✨ Thank you 🙌 Cy and Kim for celebrating your wedding with the animals. We wish you a lifetime of happiness.👰🤵 and thanks to Equinox Photo for sharing these beautiful images💜 ✨ We can't wait to get started planning for your special day, https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/weddings-events
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 26, 2019
Wild-born mountain lion Conrad prefers to keep a low profile🤫 Mountain lions generally avoid humans, but Conrad was found roaming near an elementary school and picked up by officials as a public safety threat. LTB rescued him to save him from euthanasia. #DYK that mountain lions have excellent vision?👀 They can't see in complete darkness, but these cats see detail in much lower light than humans. Their vision combined with razor sharp reflexes makes mountain lions skilled hunters. Can you name any other animals with great night vision?🌘
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 26, 2019
Can you donate Porta Fresh this ✨Wish List Wednesday✨ to help us keep our restrooms fresh for visitors? 🦁 Donating items from the our Amazon Wish List - http://bit.ly/LTBWishList - is a great way to support the rescued animals 🐯 Don't forget to select LTB as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile that .5% adds up to help the animals! 🐻❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 25, 2019
Isn't this behind-the-scenes peek at a very content Tabu 🐅 pure purr-fection? Tabu is our most sensitive rescued tigress. She doesn't love a lot of new people or noise. We respect her needs and keep her in quieter habitats where she can enjoy her personal space - which makes moments like these even more special to share. ⠀ She's fierce, beautiful and loves her privacy - is Tabu your spirit animal?🐅 ⠀ 🎥Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 24, 2019
Louie is practicing his inner ☮️ - - - As a former circus 🎪 lion, Louie's no stranger to stress, but since his rescue he spends his days like this - soaking up the SoCal ☀️ and enjoying life w/out being forced to perform. Thank you for supporting Louie and all the rescued animals and making moments like this possible🙌💜 - - - 📷@kathleenreeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 23, 2019
Happy Sunday Funday🌞from rescued grizzly Albert🐻 he's ready for your favorite bear pun now... ⠀ 📷Keeper Brian
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 22, 2019
Shadow says everyday is #Caturday 😻 Agree or disagree? 📷: Kathleen Reeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 21, 2019
⏰ Urgent Action Needed in CA to End Circus Cruelty🎪 - - - - The Assembly Judiciary Committee will be hearing SB 313 - the Circus Cruelty Prevention Act - on Tuesday, June 25 at 9 a.m. at the State Capitol in Sacramento. Contact your Assembly member immediately if they're on this committee (see list below) and URGE a yes vote on SB 313! Look up your Assembly member here http://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov - - - - Text of the bill: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200SB313 - - - - List of Committee Members Mark Stone (Chair) - (916) 319-2029 James Gallagher (Vice Chair) - (916) 319-2003 Ed Chau - (916) 319-2049 David Chiu - (916) 319-2017 Lorena Gonzalez - (916) 319-2080 Chris R. Holden - (916) 319-2041 Ash Kalra - (916) 319-2027 Kevin Kiley - (916) 319-2006 Brian Maienschein - (916) 319-2077 Jay Obernolte - (916) 319-2033 Cottie Petrie-Norris - (916) 319-2074 Eloise Gomez Reyes - (916) 319-2047
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 21, 2019
It's National Selfie Day → the purr-fect time to remind family + friends that wild animals like 🦁🐯 and 🐻s suffer for our #selfies. Legitimate sanctuaries and zoos never allow the public hands-on 🖐contact with 🦁🐯🐻 Please don't pay💰 to hold, play or pose w/lions, tigers, bears, leopards or other big cats - it's always cruel for the animals. Share this message to help raise awareness for the animals and show us your ❤️ #HumaneSelfie ❤️↓
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 20, 2019
Um... who is this new bear and what is she doing in my pool? ⠀ 🐻:Delilah 📷 @KathleenReeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 19, 2019
Can you imagine waking up in your own luxurious retreat, to the roars of rescued lions and tigers? ✨ White Oak Retreat is the beautiful overnight escape at the sanctuary, overlooking the gorgeous Linking Love habitat. All proceeds benefit the rescued animals. ✨ Book your next getaway today →http://bit.ly/WhiteOakLTB and feel good knowing that your incredible adventure will not only feed your soul and spirit, but will provide lifesaving care to the rescued animals.🧡 Do you know someone who loves animals? Please tag them in the comments + please share this post!🤗
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 19, 2019
Can you donate latex-free gloves for our animal keeping staff?🧤 ✨It's Wish List Wednesday✨ and these medium and large gloves top our wish list this week. Donating items from our Amazon Wish List is a great way to support the rescued animals🦁🐯🐻 Don't forget to select LTB as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile - http://bit.ly/LTBWishList - that .5% adds up to help the animals!❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 18, 2019
Please don't feed wild bears.
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 18, 2019
Any caption ideas?💡🦁👅 📷 Kathleen Reeder
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 17, 2019
Maverick's trying to turn Monday into Funday💦🐯 Is it working? 📹Keeper Rebekah
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 16, 2019
Who is the King👑 of your pride🐾 ? Wishing all dads around the world 🌎 a very happy Father's Day from Bakari and all of us at LTB❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 15, 2019
When you wake up early then realize, it's #Caturday😴 🐆 Rescued leopard Conga
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 14, 2019
Hank needs your help. Of all the white tigers at LTB, Hank is the one with the most issues. You can see some just by looking at him. ・・・ Tigers are supposed to be long and lean🐅 - but his blocky head and big shoulders don't match his short legs and stout body. He's clearly cross-eyed - as are all white tigers. These vision and body shape issues cause white tigers to suffer from poor mobility along with many other serious health conditions. ・・・ When the keepers set out enrichment for Hank - it takes him much longer to find the goodies. He startles easily, often scared of his own tail. Due to the extensive inbreeding used to create white tigers - many suffer from severe and even fatal health impairments. ・・・ There are no legitimate accredited breeding programs for white tigers. White tigers are not a separate subspecies - they are inbred Bengal tigers and cross-bred tigers who've been bred to carry a rare recessive gene for white fur. White tigers have no conservation value - they're bred solely in captivity for exploitation. ・・・ You can help protect tigers by never paying💰 to see white tigers at a facility that breeds or buys them. ・・・ After a lifetime trapped in the prison-like conditions of a tiger breeding mill, Hank shows us he is enjoying life at LTB, happily chuffing to his keepers each day and always ready to chow down on some yummy treats - even if it takes him a while to find them❤️ ・・・ When you donate to LTB - you support life-saving care for formerly exploited animals like Hank. ・・・ It costs $10,000/year for basic food and care for one of our big cats, and $15/day for Hank's daily arthritis medication. Your donation today at any level provides critical care for Hank and all the rescued animals at LTB.
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 13, 2019
How happy does rescued Moon Bear 🌙 🐻 Teddy look today - 1 to 10?💚
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 13, 2019
Honor your dad with a gift that gives back! 🦁Surprise him with a visit to LTB this Saturday! Book online to save your space today!⏰ ↓ https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/visit-us 🐯Gift certificates available! ↓ https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/visit-us 🐻LTB hats🧢, tees, sweatshirts + more! ↓ https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/shops Please share!
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 13, 2019
✨Wish List Item✨ Can you donate laundry detergent?!🧺 Donating items from our Amazon Wish List is a great way to support the rescued animals🦁🐯🐻 Don't forget to select LTB as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile - http://bit.ly/LTBWishList - that .5% adds up❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 12, 2019
Did you know you can shop for tanks👚, tees, hats 🧢, sweatshirts, magnets and more exclusive LTB items in our online shop? 👇 https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/shops ☝️ All proceeds support lifesaving care for the animals! Which LTB item is your favorite? ❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 12, 2019
Can you donate RV TP for our visitor restrooms this ✨Wishlist Wednesday✨? Donating items from our Amazon Wish List is a great way to support the rescued animals❤️🦁🐯🐻 Be sure to select LTB as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile - http://bit.ly/LTBWishList - that .5% adds up to help the animals!
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 12, 2019
Have you watched👀 this yet?! Big thanks to Ebone Monet and everyone at KPBS for this informative story about LTB❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 11, 2019
Lean in - Tabu has something to share... ・・・ Did you know Tabu is the only animal living at LTB who was born🐯 here? We're often asked: How can I tell if a sanctuary is legit? ・・・ If you want to ensure you are supporting an organization that prioritizes animal welfare and meets or exceeds standards of care, we always recommend you do your own research and ask questions → here are some things to look👀 for: True sanctuaries: ✅Do not breed animals. A consistent and regular presence of cubs is a red flag🛑👎 ✅Do not buy, sell or trade animals. ✅Do not allow hands-on✋ encounters with lions, tigers, leopards, bears or other apex predators. No organization committed to animal welfare and/or conservation would ever allow this. ✅Provides a lifetime home for animals + meets each animals physical and mental needs. Do you have any other tips to share?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 10, 2019
LTB's smallest rescue cat is living in a big cat world😻 Do you have a Monday caption for Sadie?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 09, 2019
Cougars, pumas, mountain lions - whatever name you use for these powerful cats - they sure are gorgeous😻 Agree or disagree? ✨✨✨
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 08, 2019
Are you shopping for something special for Father's Day?👔 Be sure to go to Amazon Smile and select Lions Tigers & Bears as your charity of choice❤️ Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to support the animals and it won't add anything to your purchase cost. Just go to www.smile.amazon.com - that .5% adds up to help the rescued animals!🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 08, 2019
With legs🦵+ ears👂 for days + gorgeous markings, it's easy to see why people fall in ❤️ w/servals. They're also believed to be the most successful hunters in the cat world.💪 ・・・ Sadly, these wild cats have gained popularity as "pets" - but servals are wild animals with wild 🔥instincts and behaviors to match their exotic looks. ・・・ Purchased as a pet, Denali was placed at a sanctuary when his family realized he was not the cat they had imagined. LTB rescued him, his bestie Sadie + many other animals when his previous sanctuary closed. ・・・ Super active, fast and ready for fun, Denali is wishing you a happy Caturday!😻 Are servals your favorite wild cat?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 07, 2019
Is it too early for catnip?😻 Keeper Rebekah set up some Friday fun for the rescued bobcats...
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 07, 2019
Lynette & Robert Rose are the lucky winners of the LTB White Oak Wild Nights getaway!👏 We drew their winning ticket at Wild in the Country, on Saturday, May 18th. ❤️Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket for this drawing to help support all the rescued animals!🙌🦁🐯🐻 and Congratulations to Lynette & Robert Rose! Are you interested in spending the night at LTB and waking up to the roar of lions?! Book now, http://bit.ly/WhiteOakLTB
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 07, 2019
Please join us in congratulating the winners of LTB's "You Choose - Win a Cruise" contest - Randy Kruel, Suzanne Abercrombie and Nadine Butler👏 The winners' names were drawn at Wild in the Country on Saturday, May 18. Thank you to everyone who supported the rescued animals by purchasing raffle tickets❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 07, 2019
Will you take a few moments to support the animals and LTB? VOTE now for Lions Tigers & Bears! 🦁 Best local nonprofit ✅ 🐯 Best annual gala ✅ 🐻 Best tourist attraction ✅ Thank you🙌 Please share!
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 06, 2019
Show of hands🙋‍♀️who remembers when Moka was this tiny? ・・・ Confiscated at the US/MX border from animal traffickers who tried to pass him off as a domestic kitten🐱 Moka was initially cared for by the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. ・・・ He was genetically tested and determined to be a hybrid/generic tiger, who does not meet conservation guidelines, so officials at CA Fish and Wildlife reached out to LTB for a lifetime home and Moka moved to his permanent home here last year. ・・・ Moka's had quite a journey in such a short time, and his story is important to protecting tigers everywhere. Bred for the exotic animal trade, these animals are often exploited, abused and even killed for parts. The lucky ones☘️ find placement at a qualified sanctuary like LTB. ・・・ Your visit, donations and support of LTB directly impact Moka and all the rescued animals who have nowhere else to turn. With your support, Moka will live out his life with dignity, respect and lifesaving care. ・・・ We're looking forward to celebrating Moka's one year anniversary this summer. Let us know in the comments if you have any ideas of how to celebrate Moka's first year at LTB.❤️🦁🐯🐻 ・・・ 📷 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific Southwest Region , US Customs & Border Protection, LTB
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 06, 2019
Who needs a nuzzle and a nap?🦁💞
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 05, 2019
✨Wish list Wednesday✨ Can you donate Pool RX to help us keep the pools sparkly clean? Donating items from our Amazon wish list - http://bit.ly/LTBWishList - is a great way to support the rescued animals.🦁🐯🐻 Be sure to select LTB as your charity of choice on AmazonSmile. That .5% donation from each purchase really adds up to help the animals❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 05, 2019
Maverick would like to remind everyone → he's a tiger🐅
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 03, 2019
Sugar Bear is greeting Monday with a smile😍 are you? Bred specifically for a canned hunt, Sugar was saved by an employee who fell in love❤️ with his sweet personality + placed him at an unaccredited sanctuary. He spent years confined in small corn crib w/only access to concrete floors until the sanctuary lost funding and he was rescued by LTB in 2012. When he first arrived, Sugar had to be coaxed out of his bedroom because he wasn't used to grass, dirt or open space☀️ - but it didn't take long and now you can see him out and about exploring the expansive black bear habitat each day. What's putting a smile on your face this magnificent Monday?🌈🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 02, 2019
The Tetens Family surprised dad, Steve with an early Father's Day present 👔 - a visit to LTB and an opportunity to feed one of the animals yesterday. ・・・ LTB's Feed a Wild One and Behind the Scenes encounters are a gift🎁 for everyone involved. Strict safety measures keep everyone protected - while providing an opportunity to encounter amazing rescued animals in a way that genuinely supports critical lifesaving care❤️ ・・・ Participation is always optional for the animals who are fed a portion of their carefully measured daily diet. ・・・ Big tiger chuffs of thanks🙌 to the Tetens for celebrating their dad while supporting all the rescued animals. And Happy early Father's Day to Steve + dads everywhere! ・・・ Do you know a father who would enjoy a visit to LTB?🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 02, 2019
This is pretty much Louie's whole day😴 Do you know anyone who sleeps as much as lion?
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 31, 2019
Have you fallen in 💜 with Nola yet?
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 30, 2019
On a scale from 1👎 to→ 10🌈 how awesome are happy munching bear noises? ・・・ Awesome Blossom is one of the oldest bears at LTB. She and Delilah were the last remaining residents of a failed roadside zoo in Oklahoma. ・・・ The owner could no longer afford to feed them and had resorted to feeding the bears candy from a nearby factory while making arrangements to sell them to a big game hunt ranch. ・・・ Fortunately with your support LTB was able to rescue both black bears in 2011 and it's been all blue skies for them ever since.❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 29, 2019
Zulu is feeling better this morning thanks to you!🙌 ・・・ Rescued lioness Zulu🦁 had a small oral mass removed yesterday and received some additional dental work from Dr. Allison Woody, DVM, DAVDC and Dr. Ryan Sadler DVM, Diplomate ACZM. ・・・ A former circus lion, Zulu has been plagued with dental and health issues since her rescue in 2017. Like many performance animals, Zulu's canine teeth were previously filed down - which you can see in the close-up photo. ・・・ De-fanging and filing canine teeth is common in circus and performance animals - exposing animals to lifelong pain and recurring dental infections.🦷 At 17, Zulu also suffers from liver + inflammatory bowel disease. Her weight fluctuates, but our veterinary team and keepers evaluate Zulu's needs each day to ensure this beautiful lioness has the best life possible. ・・・ Zulu is doing great this morning☀️ and we are so thankful for your support. ・・・ Zulu's life-saving care🏥 wouldn't be possible without you. The base cost for one veterinary procedure under anesthesia for one big cat is $1,200, one blood panel costs an average of $250 and pain medication for one animal for one day is $15. ・・・ Your donation at any level is essential. Thank you for ensuring Zulu and all the rescued animals receive the lifesaving care they need.❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 29, 2019
⚠️ Safety cones⚠️ top our ✨Wish list✨ this week! Donating items off our Amazon wish list - http://bit.ly/LTBWishList - is a great way to support the animals🦁🐯🐻 Don't forget to select Lions Tigers & Bears as your designated charity on Amazon Smile - that .5% adds up to help the animals!❤️🐾 .
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 28, 2019
Tuesdays are big at LTB. It's meat-cutting day and we couldn't do it without our ✨amazing✨ LTB volunteers. 🦁 Will you help us thank the incredible volunteers who support the rescued animals in so many ways each week? Please leave your favorite thank you emoji🙌🏆👏💐 in the comments. 🐯 And if you know an LTB volunteer or someone who might like to volunteer to help the animals, please tag them in the comments. Thank you!❤️ 🐻 Interested in volunteering w/LTB? Get started here, https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/volunteer-intern
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 27, 2019
Thank you to our veterans, active duty military + all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. 🇺🇸 #gratitude #MemorialDay
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 26, 2019
Rescued mountain lion Punkin is one of the most vocal 📣cats at LTB, while his partner Melanie is one of the quietest🦗 Who's the most talkative creature in your house? Is it you?😻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 25, 2019
Do you like to spend your Saturdays on the move🤸‍♂️ or in one favorite spot?🏖 Active and agile, rescued leopard Conga can often be found climbing logs, branches + rocks or playing in her aerial skyway. Thankfully, she slowed down long enough to wish you a happy Caturday😻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 24, 2019
Do you have a caption💭 for rescued bear brothers, Teddy🐻 + Baloo🐻 this fun FURiday? 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 23, 2019
What word would you use to describe rescued black leopard Shadow? 🖤 ・・・ Cats like Shadow warrant dignity and respect - unfortunately, this elderly leopard experienced neither for the majority of his life. ・・・ Badly declawed at his previous facility, he lived in constant pain, unable to walk normally on his mangled paws. He was often sedated, so that he could be handled by people and used for photo ops. This took a toll on his overall health. ・・・ Since Shadow's 2016 rescue, LTB has worked to provide Shadow w/the best life possible. He nearly died two years ago when his heart stopped during a veterinary procedure + his health is a constant concern - but each day he greets his keepers happily with content leopard noises 🐆 demonstrating his love for life and his incredible spirit. ✨ ・・・ Shadow's history of suffering can't be undone, but with your help, LTB will provide him with the care he needs to live the rest of his life with dignity and respect. ・・・ This lifesaving care is only possible because of you. Thank you for donating and making a difference for Shadow + all of the animals in need.❤️ 📷 Kathleen Reeder Wildlife Photography
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 22, 2019
Do you love bobcats? Comment with a 😻 + tag a bobcat loving friend. Extra credit🏅 if you can name the rescued LTB bobcat in this pic. 📷Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 21, 2019
Crystal runs right over when visitors arrive. She loves people watching as much as people love to see her. 💜 Tiger fact Tuesday: white tigers aren't a separate subspecies of tiger. They're bengal tigers (and mixed breed tigers) who've been inbred for a rare recessive gene associated with white fur. Sadly this in-breeeding causes white tigers to suffer high rates of serious health problems including vision impairment and facial malformations. 💜 There are no legitimate breeding programs for white tigers. All the white tigers you see today have been inbred in captivity and have no conservation value. 💜 If you want to see a white tiger or learn more about them, come visit Crystal, Hank & Nola at LTB - all three are white tigers rescued from exploitation. They'll be excited to see you + your visit will support lifesaving care for them and other big cats in need. 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 20, 2019
Happy Meatball Monday!🐻 Do you remember when this face made national news? ✨ A wild-born California black bear, Meatball - aka "the Glendale Bear"- gained notoriety while scavenging for food 🥑 + swimming in backyard pools 🏊‍♂️ in a neighborhood northeast of LA. ✨ Fish & Wildlife captured and relocated Meatball 2x🌳 - but there's a 3-strike rule for habituated bears - bears who aren't afraid to enter areas populated by humans. When Meatball returned a 3rd time🏡, the notorious wild bear faced euthanasia. ✨ Fortunately, LTB was able to provide a lifetime home + the compassionate decision was made to save Meatball's life.❤️ ✨ Whether you live near wild bears🐻 or hike, camp⛺️, or visit bear country, we can all help protect wild bears! ✨ Food is the number one reason bears venture into populated areas, so eliminating sources of food - including garbage🗑 outside of your home + campsite is one way to help. ✨ Do you have a favorite bear-proofing tip to share? 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 19, 2019
Our hearts are full of gratitude💜 Wild in the Country was a huge success for the animals yesterday. Thank you to our guests, donors, sponsors, volunteers, supporters, staff and everyone who helps make a difference for the animals!🙌🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 19, 2019
This moving video just debuted at our Wild in the Country Fundraiser. Across the United States there are captive big cats and bears in desperate need of your help. There is still time for you to join Wild in the Country attendees and animal lovers everywhere: open your ❤ heart ❤ to help us continue to rescue and provide lifetime homes to these majestic animals. Your generous support - on any level - will help Lions Tigers & Bears uphold our promise to provide a safe haven and lifetime care for the animals that call our sanctuary home, and the animals still out there in need of rescue. We can't do it without your help! Simply click on the donate button below -- when making your gift, please enter "Raise the Paw" in the Gift Note field. Thank you for your life-saving support.
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 18, 2019
Fur-friendly reminder: the Silent Auction closes at 4 pm.⏰ What items do you have your eye on?👀 Bid from anywhere w/Text2Bid. Just text WIC to 71760 to get started 📲 There's something for everyone - at a wide range of pricing - including food + wine, unique experiences, vacation getaways🏝, eye catching jewelry, stunning art, and themed gift baskets brimming w/ goodies. Your winning bid provides lifesaving care for the animals. Thank you!❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 18, 2019
Sleeping in on the big day?😴 Don't these guys know we have a party to throw? It's going to be a gorgeous day for the animals at Wild in the Country today + we can't wait to see all of you!☀️ Even if you can't join us, you can bid in the silent auction from anywhere on Text2Bid 📲 Text WIC to 71760 to get started bidding on amazing getaways, experiences, food + wine packages and more. Your winning bid provides lifesaving care to all the animals. Thank you!❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 18, 2019
Whether you are joining us for Wild in the Country today or not, you can start bidding on the amazing silent auction items from wherever you are w/Text2Bid 📲 Text WIC to 71760 to bid on spa treatments, vacations, experiences, food + wine packages and more. Your winning bid provides lifesaving care to all the animals. Thank you!❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 17, 2019
The Wild in the Country silent auction opens at 9 a.m.!💥 📲Text WIC to 71760 Your bid on luxurious spa treatments, hotel stays, jewelry, artwork, food + wine items and more makes a BIG difference for Maverick + all the rescued animals!🦁🐯🐻 • • • • Today is also Endangered Species Day. 🐅Tigers are endangered and the captive breeding of tigers like Maverick for the exotic animal trade is part of the problem. One of the ways you can help protect tigers is to support the rescue + advocacy of Lions Tigers & Bears. There are only a few hours left to get your ticket for Wild in the Country tomorrow May 18.⏰ Don't miss your chance to support lifesaving care for magnificent animals like Maverick. ☎️(619) 659-8078 x 4 https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our…/wild-in-the-count
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 17, 2019
Preparations are underway for Wild in the Country this Saturday - Every ticket🎟 helps the rescued animals 🦁🐯🐻❤️ Don't miss your chance to join the fun and support the rescued animals all year long☎️(619) 659-8078 x 4 https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wild-in-the-country
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 16, 2019
Ensure this beautiful lioness has the best life possible! ✨ Life was never easy for Zulu.🦁 As a circus lion, she spent her days "on the road," confined to small spaces, exposed to loud noises, forceful "training" + with no access to the peace, quiet and space lions naturally crave. Like many performance lions, Zulu's canine teeth were filed down, exposing her roots to painful ongoing dental infections. ✨ Fortunately Zulu's life changed dramatically in 2017 when her trainer reached out to Lions Tigers & Bears seeking lifetime sanctuary for this aging lioness. ✨ Zulu's teeth required immediate attention. Thanks to your support, she's now received extensive dental work on all of her canines. Like all of our rescued animals, she requires ongoing dental treatment. Zulu also has an oral mass that we continue to monitor.🏥 ✨ At 17, Zulu suffers from liver disease + inflammatory bowel disease. Her weight fluctuates, but she is stable now, and our veterinary team and keepers evaluate Zulu's needs each day to ensure this beautiful lioness has the best life possible. She is thriving in her multi-acre habitat alongside her sister, Arusha and companion, Louie.☀️ ✨ Your ticket to Wild in the Country this Saturday, May 18 provides lifesaving care for Zulu and all the rescued animals.🦁🐯🐻 The base cost for one veterinary procedure under anesthesia for one big cat is $1,200, one blood panel costs an average of $250 and pain medication for one animal for one day is $15. ✨ Costs like these add up, but so does your support.❤️ ✨ Please buy your Wild in the Country ticket🎟 today and make a difference for Zulu + other exotic animals in need, ☎️(619) 659-8078 x 4, https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wild-in-the-country. ✨ Can't make the event Saturday? Please donate today to support lifesaving care for animals like Zulu + share this message.
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 15, 2019
Rescued grizzly bear🐻 Albert ❤️s naps, snacks and finding a great stick for chewing.🌱 It's the simple things that matter most ... Agree or disagree?🦋🌾🐦 🎥Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 14, 2019
Thanks to Change it Up Radio with Paula Shaw for having Bobbi on the show to talk about Lions Tigers & Bears and Wild in the Country 5/18.
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 14, 2019
Maverick has a fur-friendly reminder. Time is running out ⏰ Only a few hours left to purchase your Wild in the Country tickets before prices go up⬆️ Purchase now and save ☎️(619) 659-8078 x 4 https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wild-in-the-country ❤️Every ticket sold provides lifesaving care for Maverick and other big cats, bears and exotic animals in need.❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 14, 2019
Louie has an announcement: ✨Wild in the Country is this Saturday 5/18✨ Your ticket 🎟purchase directly helps Louie🦁 and all the rescued animals at LTB.🐾 Don't miss your chance to join us for this amazing day for the animals☎️(619) 659-8078 x4☎️ https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wild-in-the-country • • • • Have you ever heard Louie roar in person? This magnificent white lion lived as a performance animal for years, carted around in small travel containers and used for circuses, film work and live shows. This kind of life takes a toll on big cats, but thanks to your support, Louie now spends his days in peace, napping in the green grass under blue skies with room to roam and in the company of rescued lionesses, Arusha + Zulu.
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 13, 2019
Anyone have a caption for Teddy?🐻💬👇 📷Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 12, 2019
Happy Mother's Day from all of us at LTB!💐 We showered🚿 our rescued mamas with some extra special enrichment. Used for breeding + exploited for years, Crystal had a rough life until her 2016 rescue. We're so happy to celebrate her and show her some love💜today + every day. How are you celebrating today?🌷 🎥+📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 11, 2019
Sniffing around for a great Mother's Day gift?💡🎁 Show your mom 💞 with a gift that gives back - tickets to LTB's Wild in the Country Fundraiser, Saturday, May 18! Every ticket sold and every bid placed saves lives + supports lifelong care for big cats + bears.☎️Call us today for 🎟s (619) 659-8078 x 4☎️https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wild-in-the-country Does your mom love animals as much as you do?
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 10, 2019
VIP Tickets - SOLD OUT! General Admission going fast! Don't miss your chance to join the fun and help all the rescued animals. 🦁🐯🐻 🌟Call us today for your tickets -(619) 659-8078 x4🌟 https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wild-in-the-country Please share! And help us thank our paw-some🐾sponsors in the comments👇
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 09, 2019
Diego then and now. Isn't he as adorable as ever? This Throwback Thursday we are remembering Diego's 2017 rescue.😻 The youngest bobcat at LTB, Diego lives in a temporary habitat. We've broken ground on a new enclosure for him and RJ to live together. Will you donate today to help fund Diego's new home and his emergency transport cage?❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 08, 2019
This ✨Wish List Wednesday✨ we are wishing for flash drives to help with our video and image storage needs. Donating wish list items is a great way to support the animals, and don't forget to select LTB as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile - that .5% adds up to help the animals!🦁🐯🐻http://bit.ly/LTBWishList
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 07, 2019
The rescued animals have many cute and silly moments - which we love to share!❤️ but it's important to remember how powerful and dangerous captive wild animals truly are. Safety is at the core of everything we do at 🦁🐯🐻, and it's one of the reasons we advocate against private ownership of apex predators like big cats and bears. This week is Be Kind to Animals Week & its a great time to reach out to your representatives and urge them to support HR 1380, the Big Cat Public Safety Act, https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/advocacy-and-legislation One way to show kindness for animals is by respecting and protecting them. No one needs a lion, tiger or bear as a backyard pet. Do you think Bakari helps prove that point? And please let us know in the comments if you have other suggestions about how to be kind to animals.🐾
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 06, 2019
Are you greeting Monday with a grin or a growl?😼 Rescued leopard Conga 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 05, 2019
Look who's up! Sugar Bear is the only 🐻 who hibernated at LTB this Winter. He woke up a few weeks ago ready for action. Doesn't he look well rested? Do you have a good morning greeting☀️ for this handsome guy? 📷Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 04, 2019
Rescued bobcat Mia says Caturdays are for ➡️adventure!😻 Would you agree? ✨ Curious and always ready to explore, Mia is very interested in what's happening around the sanctuary. She's also currently the only female bobcat at LTB. Can you name either of her companions?❤️🐾 📷Volunteer Alyssa
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 03, 2019
Albert's🐻 Friday vibe is ➡️ ______________. 📷Keeper Darby
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 02, 2019
Throwing it back this Thursday to rescued cub🐯 Nola's first swim at LTB. Who remembers when she was this small? Do you know anyone who loves water💦 as much as this girl?!❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 01, 2019
Flash drives and an external terabyte hard drive are at the top of our Wish List this week! Donating items from our Amazon Wish List is a great way to support the rescued animals. Don't forget to select LTB as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile - when you do, .5% of every purchase you make will be donated to help the animals!❤️🦁🐯🐻 Here's the link to our full Wish List: http://bit.ly/LTBWishList.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 30, 2019
Thanks to Tabitha Lipkin and FOX 5 San Diego for coming out this morning☀️to feed the lions and talk about Wild in the Country coming up soon on Saturday, May 18. Don't miss the fun! Get your tickets today, https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wild-in-the-country 🦁🐯🐻🐾
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 30, 2019
Baloo wins TongueOutTuesday - Agree? or Disagree?
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 29, 2019
Do you have a Monday caption for rescued tiger Maverick?🐯💦 📷Keeper Brian
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 28, 2019
Baloo has invented a new game! What should we call it? 🐻 + 🥥 = ? 📹 Volunteer Karen
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 27, 2019
If you had to describe Bakari in one word, what would it be?👑
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 26, 2019
Will you help thank the paw-some sponsors who make Wild in the Country possible? 🙌👏🙏👊🏼🤝 Please leave your favorite thank you emoji in the comments to show our sponsors some love❤️ This is our biggest event of the year - which helps feed and care for the rescued animals all year long! Tickets are selling fast, don't miss your chance to join the fun and help the animals May 18!🦁🐯🐻 https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wild-in-the-country
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 26, 2019
Snuggle buddies Sadie + Denali share such a strong bond💞 Visitors love hearing about the inter-species friendship between these two cats. Can you name any of the other animal besties at LTB?😻 Do you have a favorite pair? 📷Keeper Rebekah
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 25, 2019
Have you ever fed one of the rescued animals at LTB?❤️ Our Feed a Wild One and Behind the Scenes visits offer visitors a unique opportunity to see animals up close while truly supporting lifelong care.🐾 Safety protocols keep everyone protected, and the experience is always optional for the animals. If you could feed one of the sanctuary animals, who would you pick?🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 24, 2019
Conrad is one of three rescued mountain lions living at LTB. 🐾 These typically solitary cats are also known as the "cat with many names." How many names do you know for these powerful cats?
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 24, 2019
Know anyone who might donate flower 💐arrangements for our upcoming Wild in the Country event on Saturday, May 18?🦁🐯🐻 Please leave any and all suggestions in the comments!!!💓Or contact Deb in the LTB office if you can help, (619) 659-8078 ext. 3.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 23, 2019
Rescued Himalayan bear brothers, Teddy🐻 + Baloo🐻 are happy to celebrate National Picnic Day at their regular lunch spot. What's your favorite picnic location?🏖🏞 📷Keeper Brian
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 22, 2019
In case you missed it this morning, here's a link to watch Bobbi on KUSI News, https://bit.ly/2IR0TsL. Thanks KUSI News 🙌for helping to raise awareness about WILD in the Country, Saturday May 18 and about LTB's mission to help Lyka & the other animals at the Maasin City Zoo.❤️🐾
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 22, 2019
For Earth Day🌏 and every day → Tiger populations in the wild are endangered and the captive breeding of generic tigers for the exotic animal trade is part of the problem. If you want to help protect tigers around the world, please, don't ever pay 💰to pet, hold, play, swim or pose with tiger cubs🐯 - or any other apex predators (lions, leopards, bears, etc.). The animals used for these opportunities are exposed to devastating cruelty. There are no legitimate accredited sanctuaries or zoos that allow hands-on encounters with tigers or other apex predators. Brought to you by LTB's rescued tigers Crystal, Tabu, Nola, Moka, Hank and Maverick. Please share this information to help raise needed awareness!!!
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 05, 2019
Paws up🐾 if you want to spend the holiday #weekend poolside 🏊‍♀️ like rescued #grizzlies Albert
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 02, 2019
What do you think rescued black #bear Maddie is smiling about today?
Lions Tigers & Bears
July 01, 2019
Does Bakari look ready to take on Monday? 🦁 #MondayMorning #thatfac
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 30, 2019
What does it take to care for rescued #lions🦁 #tigers 🐯 #bears🐻 #mountainlions 😻 #bobcats and more? Follow Keeper Rebekah on this exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at San Diego's world-class non-profit exotic #animal sanctuary - Lions Tigers youtube.com/watch?v=52RLuz…
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 30, 2019
Just add water 💦 and rescued white #tiger Nola is a happy girl💕 what's the #1 ingredient in your purr-fect #C
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 25, 2019
She's #fierce #beautiful and loves her privacy - is rescued #tigress Tabu your spirit #anim
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 23, 2019
Happy #SundayFunday🌞from rescued grizzly Albert🐻 he's ready for your favorite #bear pun now... ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 22, 2019
Rescued #leopard Shadow says everyday is #Caturday 😻 Agree or disagree? 📷: Kathleen
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 21, 2019
It's #NationalSelfieDay → the purr-fect time to remember that wild #animals like 🦁🐯 and 🐻s suffer for our #selfies. Please don't hold or touch lions, tigers, bears, leopards or other big cats - it's always cruel for
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 21, 2019
RT @SDentertainment: I'm pretty sure I'll never be able to top this selfie. @LnsTgersandBrs #NationalSelfieDay @nbcsandiego https://t.co
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 21, 2019
Yes!🙌Thanks @SDentertainment we love this #humaneselfie ❤️ w/a safe human & rescued #lion. Purrfect reminder that wild animals suffer for our #selfies. PSA: legitimate sanctuaries and zoos never allow the public hands-on contact w/🦁🐯 or 🐻s. #ProtectDontPet 🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 18, 2019
Any caption ideas? 💡🦁 - - - - - #DYK lions' tongues are as rough as sandpaper? 👅 They're covered in tiny spines - called papillae - which are tough enough to scrape meat off bones. #rescued #lioness #sandiego ⠀
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 17, 2019
Maverick's trying to turn #Monday into #Funday💦🐯 is it working? #rescued #tiger ⠀ 🎥K
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 16, 2019
Thanks so much @KPBSnews
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 16, 2019
Wishing all dads around the world 🌎 a very happy #FathersDay from this #King 👑 of the #pride and all of us at LTB❤️ 🦁rescued
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 15, 2019
When you wake up early and realize - it's #Caturday😴 🐆 Rescued #leopard Conga #
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 15, 2019
They're doing great together! Here's a short video of them playing last week🐯❤️🐯
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 15, 2019
Thanks for supporting Moka and all the rescued animals, Jeannie!❤️🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 14, 2019
RT @saunieindiego: Hank needs our help! When you donate to @LnsTgersandBrs - you support life-saving care for formerly exploited animals
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 14, 2019
Rescued #tiger Maverick is ready to jump into the #weekend - are you?
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 13, 2019
Thanks @KPBS and @EboneMonet26 for raising awareness about LTBs #exoticanimal rescue work and the federal Big Cat Public Safety Act. #sandiego kpbs.org/news/2019/jun/…
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 10, 2019
LTB's smallest rescue #cat is living in a big cat world😻 Do you have a #Monday caption for Sadie? #m
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 10, 2019
Cougars, pumas, mountain lions - whatever name you use for these powerful cats - they sure are gorgeous😻 Agree or disagree? #mountainlion #rescued #san
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 07, 2019
Thanks so much Barbara! Zulu has some ongoing medical issues - but this procedure went well❤️🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 07, 2019
Who remembers when Moka was this tiny?🙋🏻‍♀️Confiscated at the US/MX border from #animal traffickers🐱 Moka was initially cared for @sdzsafaripark @USFWSPacific reached out to LTB to provide a lifetime home for Moka + he joined LTB last summer❤️ #Fbf 📷@USF
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 03, 2019
Sugar is greeting #Monday w/a smile😍 are you? Bred for a canned hunt, Sugar was rescued in 2012. At first he had to be coaxed out to explore the expansive black #bear habitat b/c he wasn't used to grass or open space☀️🌈🐻 what's putting a #smile on your fa
Lions Tigers & Bears
June 02, 2019
This is pretty much Louie's whole day🦁💤 Do you know anyone who sleeps as much as a #lion? #bigcats #
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 31, 2019
Have you fallen in 💜 with Nola yet? #rescued #tiger #sandi
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 30, 2019
On a scale from 1👎 → 10🌈 how awesome are happy munching bear noises? Blossom is one of the oldest bears at LTB. She + Delilah were the last residents of a failed roadside zoo. LTB rescued both bears before they were sold to a canned
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 26, 2019
Thanks so much for visiting and supporting all the rescued animals!❤️🦁🐯
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 20, 2019
Food is the number one reason bears venture into populated areas, so eliminating sources of food - including garbage🗑 outside of your home + campsite is one way to help. Do you have a favorite bear-proofing tip to sha
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 20, 2019
Fortunately, LTB was able to provide a lifetime home + the compassionate decision was made to save Meatball's life.❤️ Whether you live near wild bears🐻 or hike, camp⛺️, or visit bear country, we can all help protect #
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 20, 2019
Remember when this face made national news? Wild-born #California black #bear, Meatball gained notoriety while scavenging for food🥑 + swimming in pools 🏊‍♂️ in a neighborhood northeast of #LA. Captured + relocated 2x, when Meatball returned a 3rd time🏡 he f
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 17, 2019
Don't miss your chance to join the fun + provide lifesaving care to the rescued #animals 🦁🐯🐻 ☎️(619lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wil…t.co/jcBcO
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 15, 2019
Rescued grizzly #bear🐻 Albert loves naps, snacks and finding a great stick for chewing. It's the simple things that matter most ... Agree or disagre
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 15, 2019
Thank you @JTFSanDiego🙌 We are so excited to be selected for this grant which will fund needed medical equipment to help us care for the rescued #animals. You are an inspirational group and we thank you for everything you do to support #animalwelfare.❤️🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 14, 2019
Louie has an announcement: ✨Wild in the Country is this Saturday 5/18✨ Your ticket 🎟purchase directly helps Louie🦁 + all the rescued #animals. Don't miss your chance to join us for this amazing day for the animals☎️(619lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wil….co/jcBcOM5WAR #
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 12, 2019
Happy #MothersDay💐 We showered🚿 our rescued mamas with some special enrichment. Used for breeding + exploited for years, #tiger Crystal had a rough life until her 2016 #rescue - we're happy to celebrate her + show her some love💜 today
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 11, 2019
Moka + Nola are "generic" #tigers bred into the #exoticanimaltrade These animals have no #conservation value + can't be released to the #wild. Tigers like these face abuse + exploitation. Lifelong placement at an accredited sanctuary like LTB is the best available outcome.
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 11, 2019
Rescued Bengal #tiger mix Moka is rolling into🤸‍♂️the #SanDiego weekend w/Nola by his side. Who are you rolling with this #
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 11, 2019
Thanks so much for featuring us! Every single visit makes a difference + supports lifesaving rescue work + lifelong care for rescued animals🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 10, 2019
RT @LodgeTorreyPine: Are you the ultimate animal lover and adventurer? Get a personalized tour and the rare opportunity to feed exotic anim
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 09, 2019
Thanks to everyone who showed up to Pizza 🍕 w/a Purpose today + helped raise funds to feed the rescued #animals! Including the incredible LTB #Volunteer team that pulled this event together
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 08, 2019
What are you having for lunch today? Join LTB at #CPK #FashionValley and 20% of your bill will be donated to help feed the rescued animals 🦁🐯🐻 Mention LTB to your server + show thiow.ly/7ivk50u3Gu7bcUZeAG5x to help the #animals!
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 06, 2019
Are you greeting #Monday with a grin or growl? #leopard Conga
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 06, 2019
Thanks for always supporting the rescued #animals @jaggerandkristi 🙌
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 05, 2019
Thanks bear-y much❤️🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 05, 2019
Thank you❤️🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
May 05, 2019
Sugar 🐻 is the only rescued #bear who hibernated at LTB this Winter.  He woke up a few weeks ago ready for action.  Doesn't he look well rested? Do you have a good morning greeting☀️ for this handsome guy? #sandiego ⠀ 📷
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 30, 2019
Thanks so much @TabithaLipkin @fox5sandiego for coming out this am to help feed the lions 🦁 and talk about our May 18 - Wild in the Country event!!!
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 29, 2019
Do you have a Monday caption for rescued tiger Maverick?
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 28, 2019
If you had to describe Bakari in one word, what would it be?👑 #caturday #rescued #lion #SanDi
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 27, 2019
Plan lunch, dinner or takeout with friends at the Fashion Valley CPK on May 8! 20% of your purchase will be donated to feed and care for the rescued #animals at LTB bit.ly/LTBpizza🦁🐯🐻#sandiego #phi
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 27, 2019
Keeper Darby is feeding rescued #lion Louie some chicken along with his arthritis medicine.❤️Have you ever fed one of the sanctuary #animals? If you could, who would you pick to feed?🦁🐯🐻 #caturday #sandiego
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 22, 2019
For #EarthDay 🌏 & always - Tigers are #endangered and the captive breeding of generic tigers for the exotic #animal trade is part of the problem. To protect #tigers everywhere, please don't ever pay to pet, hold, or play w/🐯cubs. The animals are exposed to devastating
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 20, 2019
The rescued #bears 🐻 are getting an #Easter surprise during our 10 am visit today! 🐣 Volume up⬆️  Bbit.ly/2UlhxCXo/2heoJFiXGm - and enjoy all the holiday
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 19, 2019
He sure does!🦁
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 19, 2019
Tell us how you really feel Louie!😻Did you know a lion's #roar can be heard up to 5 miles away. They often roar to tell each other where they are, intimidate intruders, or to warn each other of possible danger.🦁 What do you think Louie's roaring about? #lion 📹Volun
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 17, 2019
The LTB Team is back from the #Philippines, but there's more work to be done for Lyka and other #animals at the Maasin City #Zoo. Here's an update from Bobbi on next steps. Please donate to support Lyka's bit.ly/2YtSDExCQNMAO #AnimalWelfare #lions #animal
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 16, 2019
The LTB Rescue Team has left the Philippines, but there is more work to be done. Here's a recap on next steps. #animalwelfare #lion #sandie
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 15, 2019
Who invited you Monday?😼 #leopard #MondayMorning #mondayv
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 14, 2019
Thank you so much for visiting and supporting the rescued animals!❤️🦁🐯🐻Happiest bday wishes!🎉🎈
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 14, 2019
And we are chuffing back at you! Thank you so much for visiting and supporting the rescued animals!❤️🦁🐯🐾 happiest birthday wishes from all of us at LTB!
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 13, 2019
The LTB Rescue Team has been in the Philippines helping Lyka the blind lioness and other #animals at the Maasin City Zoo. Here's LTB Founder and Director Bobbi Brink with an updat
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 13, 2019
Hank #tiger thinks Caturdays are for napping 😴 agree or disagree? #caturday #SanDi
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 12, 2019
Moka made a big splash💦 when he arrived at LTB. At just 21 months, this youngster is still growing. Do you know at what age #tigers are considered full grown?🐯❤️ #animals #sandiego #sanctuary #RescueCub
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 11, 2019
Meatball and all of us at LTB are feeling beary🐾 #thankful for blue skies, green grass and all the visitors, donors and volunteers who make moments like this possible for the rescued #animals.🙌🦁🐯🐻   What are you thankful for this #Thursday
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 11, 2019
Thanks so much for coming out to support the rescued animals! We hope to see you again soon!❤️🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 10, 2019
Happy #NationalSiblingsDay from all our rescued #animal siblings - Arusha & Zulu, Teddy & Baloo, Bakari, Jillian & Suri, and Albert & Cherry Bomb!🦁🐯🐻 Who are your favorite siblings to see
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 10, 2019
Thank you!🙏You can help by donating to support the mission - every dollar counts and will be matched up to $20interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblin…doQ and you can also help by sharing information about Lyka, Edmund and this rescue mission! Thanks so much for your support🙌❤️🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
The Lions Tigers & Bears Rescue Team is currently in the Philippines working to evaluate Lyka's health and improve her welfare.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
Please donate today to support this critical care, bit.ly/2YtSDEx Thanks to one of our generous donors - all donations made up to $20,000 will be matched DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR - meaning your donation to help Lyka will automatically be DOUBLED! Thank you!❤
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
Edmund is in a critical state, and we will be working to provide better conditions for him in the interim, until our team determines the next steps for the animals at Maasin City Zoo.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
After Lyka's treatment, our team was able to assess Edmund. He is underweight, has an ulcer on his lip, and pressure sores on his foot pads from being kept on concrete.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
Lyka was not the only patient during our medical mission. Maasin City #Zoo is also home to a 10-12 year old male #lion (Lyka's father) and two #tigers. One of the tigers, named Edmund is approximately 5-7 years old and is living in a small enclosure.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
Lyka remained stable as the team monitored her heart rate and respiration throughout the procedure. Our team will be formulating next steps for Lyka and treatment of her painful glaucoma.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
Dr. Donato diagnosed Lyka with a fractured right shoulder, that is now healed, although not correctly. The fracture is part of the reason for Lyka's abnormal gait. Lyka also suffers from metabolic bone disease due to improper nutrition as a cub. This disease is irreversible.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
Lyka's eyes were assessed and she was diagnosed with chronic dry eye syndrome, glaucoma in both eyes and neurovascularization in her left eye. Her inter-ocular pressure was nearly double what a normal reading should be. It is safe to say that Lyka doesn't have sight in either e
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 09, 2019
Lyka update! We were able to complete Lyka's full physical exam under sedation yesterday. The procedure was led by wildlife veterinarian, Dr. Nielsen Donato, and a team of veterinarians from the Philippines Association of Wildlife Veterinarians (PAWV). #lion #animalrescue #Ly
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
Thanks for following her story -we will keep you updated as the mission continues❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
As with any procedure that involves sedation- it always comes with risks. W/no formal medical history to refer to, and w/Lyka's health issues, our team will utilize the safest means possible to provide Lyka w/this necessary exam so we can properly diagnose & treat her conditions.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
The next steps will be to provide Lyka with a thorough physical examination under anesthetic. This procedure will be the first veterinary examination ever for the lioness. Our skilled veterinary team will be taking every precaution necessary.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
She also suffers from rickets, and malformations - all of which were perpetuated by poor breeding practices, and improper nutrition by previous zoo management. The team will be able to better diagnose Lyka's eye condition during her upcoming physical examination.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
Lead veterinarian, Dr. Nielsen Donato, and his team visually assessed Lyka over the course of the day. Lyka suffers from metabolic bone disease (which caused her to break her foot after birth).
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
Today, the LTB Team was able to meet Lyka and learn the truth about her story and that of all of the animals at the Maasin City Zoo. Lyka was born at the zoo, 6 years ago, and after just 6 months, her littermates all passed away, leaving Lyka as the sole survivor.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 08, 2019
The LTB Rescue Team has been in the Philippines working on a mission to help Lyka, a 6 year old lioness with an undiagnosed eye condition at the Maasin City Zoo. Lyka's story has drawn international attention as visitors of the zoo have brought light to her cause. #animalrescue
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 07, 2019
The team has had several meetings with stakeholders including #zoo officials, local veterinarians & government agencies. Together, we are working with Lyka's best interest in mind. We will update you soon about Lyka's physical condition.
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 07, 2019
Lyka Mission Update: The LTB Rescue Team is on the ground in in the Philippines to help Lyka the #lion & other #animals at the Massin City Zoo. Your support has helped make this mission possible! If you haven't already donated, please do so today, bit.ly/2TtDHXa
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 06, 2019
What are you smiling about today?! Happy #Caturday from beautiful Miss Mia #bobcat
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 05, 2019
Thanks for your support @ChatWithAnimals 🐾❤️
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 05, 2019
Louie's full name is Lufano, meaning "good to love."💞 Do you think it fits him? If you had the chance, what name would you pick that's fit for a King?👑 #F
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 04, 2019
Our biggest event of the year is coming up Saturday, May 18! Do you have your tickets yet? We're so excited @WhitneyCummings will be here to guest host! Tix on sale nowlionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wil…AR all proceeds support #rescue work and lifelong care for rescued #animals! #sandie
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 03, 2019
Rub-a-dub-dub, Meatball's in the tub🛁. Do you know anyone who enjoys a good soak as much as this gu
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 03, 2019
Sending love to you all❤️🦁🐯🐻
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 01, 2019
This is how our team normally rolls out on a #rescue mission, but this time the hauler stays behind as LTB ✈️heads to the Philippines to help Lyka the blind #lion @ the Maasin City Zoo. 🦁Please #donate to support this mbit.ly/2YtSDExvCQNMAO every $ matched up to
Lions Tigers & Bears
April 01, 2019
Thanks for your support!!🦁🐯🐻🐾
Lions Tigers & Bears
March 31, 2019
🏆👏it sure is!😻
Lions Tigers & Bears
March 31, 2019
Paws up if you are ready for #SundayFunday?🐾.    Do you know which rescued #tiger🐅 this is jumpin
Lions Tigers & Bears
March 31, 2019
She's lucky to have you by her side!❤️🦁🐯