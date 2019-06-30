Life was never easy for Zulu.🦁 As a circus lion, she spent her days "on the road," confined to small spaces, exposed to loud noises, forceful "training" + with no access to the peace, quiet and space lions naturally crave. Like many performance lions, Zulu's canine teeth were filed down, exposing her roots to painful ongoing dental infections.
Fortunately Zulu's life changed dramatically in 2017 when her trainer reached out to Lions Tigers & Bears seeking lifetime sanctuary for this aging lioness. ✨
Zulu's teeth required immediate attention. Thanks to your support, she's now received extensive dental work on all of her canines. Like all of our rescued animals, she requires ongoing dental treatment. Zulu also has an oral mass that we continue to monitor.🏥
At 17, Zulu suffers from liver disease + inflammatory bowel disease. Her weight fluctuates, but she is stable now, and our veterinary team and keepers evaluate Zulu's needs each day to ensure this beautiful lioness has the best life possible. She is thriving in her multi-acre habitat alongside her sister, Arusha and companion, Louie.☀️
Your ticket to Wild in the Country this Saturday, May 18 provides lifesaving care for Zulu and all the rescued animals.🦁🐯🐻 The base cost for one veterinary procedure under anesthesia for one big cat is $1,200, one blood panel costs an average of $250 and pain medication for one animal for one day is $15.
Costs like these add up, but so does your support.❤️
Please buy your Wild in the Country ticket🎟 today and make a difference for Zulu + other exotic animals in need, ☎️(619) 659-8078 x4, link in profile.
Can't make the event Saturday? Text WIC to 71760 and bid in the silent auction, which goes live Friday.