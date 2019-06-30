An update for you from the Philippines!!! We're happy to report that Lyka the lioness underwent a complete physical exam under sedation yesterday and is recovering well. The procedure was led by wildlife veterinarian, Dr. Nielsen Donato, and a team of veterinarians from the Philippines Association of Wildlife Veterinarians (PAWVI). Despite the very rainy conditions throughout the day, everything ran according to plan. Lyka was sedated and overall the procedure ran very smooth. Lyka remained stable as the team monitored her heart rate and respiration throughout the procedure. Blood was drawn, a fecal sample was taken and Lyka underwent a complete physical examination. The approach used to sedate Lyka was unique, as the drugs typically used to sedate big cats in the U.S., are not readily available here in the Philippines. As such, lead veterinarian, Dr. Donato, utilized a sedative with reversal paired with anesthetic gas to limit the adverse side affects of other sedative options available. Upon examination, Dr. Donato diagnosed Lyka with a fracture to her right fore shoulder, that is now healed, although not correctly. The fracture is part of the reason for Lyka's abnormal gait. In addition, Lyka also suffers from metabolic bone disease as a result of improper nutrition as a cub. This condition is irreversible. Lyka's eyes were thoroughly assessed and Lyka was diagnosed with chronic dry eye syndrome, glaucoma in both eyes and neovascularization in her left eye. Her intraocular pressure was measured at nearly double what a normal reading should be. It is safe to say that Lyka does not have sight in either eye. Our team will be formulating next steps for Lyka and treatment of her painful glaucoma. Lyka was not the only patient during our medical mission. Maasin City Zoo is also home to a 10-12 year old male (Lyka's father) and two tigers. One of the tigers, named Edmund is approximately 5-7 years old and is living in a small enclosure. After Lyka's treatment, our team was able to assess Edmund. We will post an update on Edmund today as well. Please donate today to support this mission, link in profile. All donations up to $20K will be MATCHED!